Seismic Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Winner for Best Sales Enablement Platform

SAN DIEGO, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, has been named the Best Sales Enablement Platform of 2019 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative businesses technology products across the country, and around the world. Seismic was recognized for its comprehensive sales enablement platform, including content management and content analytics, that ensure organizational success and sales execution intelligence.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named the number one sales enablement platform globally by a CODiE Awards judging panel of peers and business technology experts," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "Validation through our CODiE Award win, and other recent category-leading recognitions from the G2 Crowd Spring 2019 Sales Enablement Grid® Report and 2019 Stevie® Awards, has been a huge motivator for the more than 180 people on our product development team to continue innovating and delivering technology that helps sellers win."

Seismic aligns sales and marketing on the right content and messaging needed to engage a buyer in any given selling situation. Advanced content analytics tells sellers how best to interact with a buyer next, and it tells marketing which training, assets and content are resonating with sellers and prospects. Other features like bulk content editing, customizable approval and workflow processes, content collaboration and annotation, means marketers can ensure that all content is being updated by the right teams and distributed to the right sellers.

Seismic's dynamic content personalization technology, LiveDocs®, which was named as a strength in the CODiE judges' feedback of Seismic's entry, allows sales and marketing to be more efficient, productive and effective with automated content that can be adapted per buyer interaction. Integrations with Salesforce, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and other platforms also ensure Seismic fits in easily with sellers' workflows and they can more easily add value and intelligence into the buyer lifecycle.

"The CODiE Awards have long recognized the most innovative high-impact products in the market and the 2019 winners continue this grand tradition," said Jeff Joseph, SIIA President. "We are thrilled to spotlight these exciting products and the power they have to revolutionize how we do business. Congratulations to all our honorees."

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a special Award Ceremony in San Francisco on June 12.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. The first-round review of all nominees is conducted by software and business technology experts with considerable industry expertise, including members of the industry, analysts, media, bloggers, bankers and investors. The scores from the expert judge review determine the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Forty-four awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies, including the all new Best Overall Business Technology Product, awarded to the product with the highest scores of both rounds of judging. Ten awards were given as part of the Company CODiE Awards, which recognize outstanding individuals, companies and teams.

