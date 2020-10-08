Seismic Names Krish Mantripragada Chief Product Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic , the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced Krish Mantripragada has joined as chief product officer. At Seismic, Krish will bring a deeply customer-centric approach to driving the company's overall product innovation, development and operations, and accelerating global growth.

With more than two decades of experience conceiving, building, and delivering successful SaaS products at leading software companies, Krish joins Seismic during a period of strong momentum and growth. Most recently, Krish served as the chief product officer and executive vice president at Medallia, where he led their product organizations through an explosive period of growth for the company. During his time, he oversaw the launch of their award-winning Experience Cloud platform, created new product lines, entered new markets and built world-class teams that led to the company's successful IPO. Before Medallia, he was the senior vice president of information and analytics solutions at First Data, responsible for monetizing multi-channel commerce and payments data. Previously, Krish was global vice president at SAP responsible for advanced analytics applications in sales, supply chain, and consumer marketing.

"Krish brings a deeply customer-centric product development background to Seismic," said Doug Winter, Seismic CEO and co-founder. "His broad set of experiences — including incorporating customer needs into all aspects of product innovation, building rapid and highly scalable product development processes, and assimilating acquired technologies — make him a tremendous addition to the team. We are thrilled to have him on board."

The appointment of Krish to CPO comes on the heels of Seismic's Series F funding round, which will fuel product innovation, as well as global expansion and M&A activity. Seismic is consistently recognized as the market leader in the sales enablement industry, and was recently named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020 report , a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report for Sales Enablement | Fall 2020 , and named to the 2020 Forbes Cloud 100 .

"In today's environment, customers expect an incredible experience with a company's product every single time. The best SaaS providers, whether they're B2B or B2C, understand the Experience Economy and deliver great products at scale," said Krish. "I've joined Seismic because of the company's highly collaborative team and culture, customer focus, and market opportunity. Seismic is tracking to change the future of sales and marketing as we know it. I'm eager to help the company scale its team, offerings, and overall business."

Krish holds a PhD in mechanical engineering with a minor in management science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a bachelor's in mechanical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife and two children.

