Seismic Names Michael Londgren Chief Marketing Officer

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the recognized SaaS sales enablement platform category leader, today announced Michael Londgren has joined the company as its chief marketing officer (CMO). Michael will lead Seismic's marketing strategy and operations worldwide.

Prior to Seismic, Michael held marketing executive roles at Google Cloud and DocuSign. At Google Cloud, Michael led product marketing for G Suite and helped the company grow its customer base from four million to more than five million paid customers within one year. At DocuSign, Michael built the company's product marketing organization and helped the company scale from 180 employees to more than 2,000 and prepare for its IPO. He was also instrumental in re-framing DocuSign's category from e-signature to Digital Transaction Management. Earlier in his career, Michael held marketing leadership roles at Adobe, BoardVantage, Apple, and other fast-growing technology companies.

"Michael has a strong history establishing companies as market leaders within their respective categories," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "At Google, Michael helped establish G Suite as the market leader in Cloud-native collaboration and productivity solutions. At DocuSign, he played a key role in establishing the company as the market leader in Digital Transaction Management. And at BoardVantage, he helped establish the company as the market leader in hosted board of director communications. I'm confident that Michael will help Seismic deepen its own market leadership."

As CMO, Michael will oversee international and vertical growth for Seismic. He will grow the company's established industry position, drawing upon recent successes including Seismic's listing as the only sales enablement company on the Forbes Cloud 100 , as well as other recent recognition from analysts, customers, and the industry.

"I've always been drawn to SaaS companies that deliver tremendous value to their customers," said Michael Londgren, CMO, Seismic. "What's especially exciting to me about Seismic is that the company's SaaS platform enables marketers and sellers to provide prospective customers with highly engaging, targeted, and relevant content, making it easier for them to make purchase decisions. I've long been passionate about marketing and sales working in close partnership in the service of customers; Seismic enables marketers and sellers to do so in a more effective manner than ever before possible."

Michael has also held marketing roles at Encover and Blue Martini Software. He has a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from Harvard Business School.

About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, visit seismic.com .

