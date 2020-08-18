Seismic Recognized by Forbes and Comparably for its Culture and Leadership Team

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, has recently been recognized by several media groups and industry associations as a top-ranked employer with an exceptional culture. Thus far in 2020, Seismic has been named to Forbes' America's 2020 Best Startup Employers, Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2020, The Boston Business Journal's 2020 Best Places to Work, Selling Power's 50 Best Companies to Sell for in 2020, and Comparably's Top Leadership Teams of 2020. Comparably also named Seismic CMO Michael Londgren as one of 50 Influential Marketing Leaders Changing the Industry.

"Throughout our history, we have focused on building a positive culture at Seismic," said Doug Winter, CEO and Cofounder at Seismic. "This includes being thoughtful about who we add to the team - with a special emphasis on strong teamwork and collaboration skills. We also deeply value openness and transparency and have regularly shared with the whole company our strategy, wins and setbacks, and go forward plans - while continuously seeking input from all levels of the organization.

"Fortunately, as a rapidly growing business, we've also been able to provide extensive professional growth opportunities," continued Winter. "We've tried to make sure Seismic continues to be a fun place to work. Even though we've had to replace our in-person happy hours, team offsites, and other get-togethers with digital alternatives, our teams have continued to find new and creative ways to have fun. I am both thrilled and humbled that Seismic has been recognized for its culture - which is really due to the hard work and commitment from the broader organization itself."

Each award and ranking program evaluated Seismic on a very specific set of criteria, looking at the work environment the team has built, employee job satisfaction, work-life balance, and more:

"The recognition that Seismic has received throughout its history, and especially in 2020, for being a top place to work, is a testament to our employees," said Nicole McGuire, Vice President of People Operations at Seismic. "Award wins and top company culture rankings are hugely important in supporting Seismic's recruitment efforts and helping us attract the best talent across our 14 global offices. Nothing makes us happier than knowing our employees enjoy working at Seismic and want to continue growing their careers with us."

To read Seismic's Inc.'s Best Workplaces of 2020 article featuring Seismic CEO and Cofounder Doug Winter, Building a Dream Team Starts at the Top

