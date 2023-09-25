Seismic Services Market size to grow by USD 1.35 billion between 2022 to 2027| Agile Seismic LLC., Amerapex Corp., Asian Energy Services Ltd. and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seismic Services Market size is projected to increase by USD 1.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.93% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising multi-client survey approach in seismic services is notably driving the seismic services market. However, factors such as overcapacity with regard to seismic survey vessel fleets may impede the market growth. Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of major companies operating in the seismic services market including Agile Seismic LLC, Amerapex Corp., Asian Energy Services Ltd, Briscoe Group Ltd, CGG SA, China National Offshore Oil Corp., China National Petroleum Corp., Echo Seismic Ltd., Fugro NV, Halliburton Co., PGS ASA, Polarcus Ltd., Pulse Seismic Inc., RASMUSSENGRUPPEN AS, SAExploration Holdings Inc., Schlumberger Ltd., SeaBird Exploration Plc, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. Ltd., TGS NOPEC Geophysical Co ASA, and Alphageo India Ltd. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request free sample report now

Seismic Services Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Agile Seismic LLC. - The company offers seismic services such as advanced 3D seismic processing and imaging for high-density and wide azimuth land surveys, narrow azimuth marine surveys, and ocean bottom cables.

Seismic Services Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Deployment

Onshore

Offshore

Services

Data acquisition

Data processing

Data interpretation

Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

and South America

The onshore segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period. Seismic surveys primarily find application in onshore settings, where three distinct survey types are employed: 2D, 3D, and 4D. Surface-level measurements are obtained through 2D seismic surveys, while 3D surveys are utilized for subsurface exploration.

Seismic Services Market 2023-2027: Dynamics

Driver - The ring multi-client survey approach in seismic services is driving market growth.

The ring multi-client survey approach in seismic services is driving market growth. Trends - The increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology is a key trend.

The increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology is a key trend. Challenges - The fluctuations in crude oil prices are a major challenge

Seismic Services Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist seismic services market growth during the next five years

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the seismic services market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of seismic services market companies

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Deployment Market Segmentation by Services Market Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

