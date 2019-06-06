Seismic Strengthens its Relationship with Microsoft at Upcoming Microsoft Events

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, a recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, today announced its participation at upcoming Microsoft events that will showcase the continued success of Seismic's collaboration with Microsoft, demonstrate Seismic integrations across several Microsoft cloud offerings, and support companies' widespread adoption of sales enablement.

"Seismic has worked closely with Microsoft almost since the time that Seismic was founded," said Doug Winter, Seismic co-founder and CEO. "Seismic and Microsoft share a commitment to business productivity and efficiency through technology innovation, and it has heavily influenced our growth and standing as an unrivaled sales enablement leader. I'm thrilled to see the relationship continue to flourish and develop."

As one of the next milestones of Seismic and Microsoft's relationship, Seismic will be a sponsor at the Microsoft Business Applications Summit, an annual event with the opportunity to connect with experts, collaborate with the community and learn new skills, from June 10-11, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Seismic Senior Director of Product Management Tom Strader will give a theater session talk on Monday, June 10th at 1:10 p.m. ET about how Seismic is empowering sales enablement for the modern workplace by arming sellers with hyper-relevant personalized sales content, communications, news and live analytics, everywhere they work. Seismic will also be exhibiting at booth #34, showcasing product updates and integrations with Microsoft, such as Seismic's Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration.

Seismic's integration with Dynamics 365 enables sales efficiency and customization for better buyer conversations. Sellers can not only access the entire Seismic platform directly within Dynamics 365, but also leverage data within Dynamics 365 to provide sellers with the ability to access content that has been proven to be most effective in any selling interaction. Sellers can then personalize and collaborate on that content, all without leaving Dynamics 365.

In addition to Seismic's participation at Microsoft's Business Applications Summit, the company will be at Microsoft Ready, Microsoft's annual internal marketing, technical, and sales kick-off event. Seismic will also be at Microsoft Inspire, the Microsoft flagship partner event. At both events, taking place in Las Vegas, NV, July 14-18, 2019, Seismic will show additional product integrations with Dynamics 365, Office 365 and Azure.

"Seismic has consistently been a very strong partner to Microsoft, both from a go-to-market and product integration perspective," said Ariel Katz, General Manager, Dynamics 365 at Microsoft Corp. "Recent co-development efforts will offer customers even better returns on their sales enablement investment, and allow them to optimize the use of the Microsoft business applications, like Dynamics 365 for Sales, that sellers rely on daily. There is a lot more to come from this relationship, as Seismic and Microsoft work toward a next generation customer engagement stack that will re-shape the customer experience."

Seismic is a longstanding sales enablement leader, with a customer success team of more than 170 people and a product development team of more than 180 people. Seismic's customer support excellence and product innovation were most recently validated by its position as a Leader in the fifth consecutive G2 Crowd Grid® Report for Sales Enablement, and with a Gold Stevie® Award in the Sales Enablement Solution – New Version category in the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Seismic's live data integration, content automation capabilities, and dynamic content personalization technology, LiveDocs®, are among the offerings that set Seismic apart and allow sellers to improve each buyer interaction and outcome.



About Seismic

Seismic is the recognized leader in sales and marketing enablement, equipping global sales teams with the knowledge, messaging, and automatically personalized content proven to be the most effective for any buyer interaction. Powerful content intelligence and analytics enable marketers to prove and improve their impact on the bottom line, revealing what is really driving revenue and what needs to be adjusted. The result for global enterprises like IBM, American Express, PayPal, and Quest Diagnostics is better win rates, larger deals, and higher customer retention. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego with additional offices in North America, Europe, and Australia.

