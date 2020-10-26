Seismic Takes the Stage at the Sales Enablement Society Experience 2020

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seismic, the industry-leading and award-winning sales enablement and marketing orchestration platform provider, today announced its participation at the Sales Enablement Society Experience 2020, the annual industry event for practitioners, partners and thought leaders in the sales enablement community. Seismic is a platinum sponsor for this year's all-virtual SES event, which spans four days of keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions and networking.

"We're excited to be part of this year's SES Experience and to support the Society and its members in its mission to elevate sales enablement," said Doug Winter, CEO and co-founder, Seismic. "This year's theme, 'Forward Momentum for a New Decade,' speaks perfectly to the all-digital environment we're in right now, which is shining a spotlight on the need for sales enablement tools to enhance digital customer engagement. Enablement has come far over the past decade and will continue to see rapid adoption and innovation on a global scale. Seismic, as the category leader, is proud to be an active contributor to this community, and we're thankful to the volunteer-led Society for the opportunity to come together and share ideas on the future of sales enablement."

Monday, October 26, 2020

"View from the top" panel ( 5:50 p.m. ﹘ 7:00 p.m. EST )

( ﹘ ) To close out the event's first day from the "mainstage," Seismic CEO and co-founder Doug Winter will participate in a panel session on the future vision for sales enablement. Other panelists include Peter Ostrow , vice president and principal analyst of SiriusDecisions; David Keane , CEO of Bigtincan; and Joël Le Bon , Ph.D., professor at John Hopkins University and the co-founder, of the Science of Digital Business Development Initiative. The panel will be moderated by Juliana Stancampiano , SES board of directors president and CEO of Oxygen.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Org charts and outcomes: Real world advice for structuring and measuring enablement ( 11:00 a.m. ﹘ 11:30 a.m. EST )

( ﹘ ) With all the variations in defining and aligning sales enablement, it's no surprise that SES members recently ranked functional design and measurement as topics that are most critical to them at this moment. This interactive panel features Seismic head of enablement Irina Soriano . Seismic vice president of market growth Heather Cole will serve as moderator.



. Seismic vice president of market growth will serve as moderator. The rise of Revenue Enablement: Leveling-up sales enablement to empower all customer-facing teams in delivering outstanding buyer experiences ( 12:20 p.m. ﹘ 1:00 p.m. EST )

( ﹘ ) This session covers the concept of building a "customer-centric enablement ecosystem" within an organization. Led by Seismic's head of enablement Irina Soriano , attendees will gain an overview of how revenue enablement can powerfully position an organization to create outstanding buyer experiences throughout the entire customer life cycle.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Immersive content experiences that sellers love ( 4:15 p.m. ﹘ 5:00 p.m. ET )

( ﹘ ) Engaging sellers has never been easy, yet it is fundamental to ensuring your teams are using the right content at the right time. In this session led by Seismic's vice president of product marketing Jam Khan, attendees will learn how sales enablement and marketing can join forces to create immersive and engaging experiences, which absorb and delight both sellers and buyers.

About Seismic

Seismic is the industry-leading sales enablement and marketing orchestration solution, aligning go-to-market teams while empowering them to deliver engaging buyer experiences that drive growth. Seismic's Storytelling Platform™ delivers innovative capabilities for marketers to orchestrate content delivery across all channels, and for sellers to engage with prospective buyers in a compelling, resonant manner at every step of the buyer journey. More than 600 enterprises including IBM and American Express have made Seismic their sales enablement platform of choice. The Seismic Storytelling Platform™ integrates with business-critical platforms including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google and Adobe. Seismic is headquartered in San Diego, with offices across North America, Europe, and Australia.

To see how Seismic is being used by companies in your industry, please visit seismic.com.

