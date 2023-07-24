SeismicAI Launches Activities in Oklahoma

News provided by

SeismicAI

24 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

Joins The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma and Successfully Undergoes Testing by Oklahoma Geological Survey

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeismicAI, a provider of high-precision early warning systems for earthquakes and tsunamis (EEW), has set foot in Oklahoma, on a variety of fronts. The company has joined The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma in order to facilitate the implementation of innovative EEW advanced technology in the oil and gas industry. Additionally, SeismicAI is working with the Oklahoma Geological Survey to apply the SeismicAI early-warning techniques with data from a real-time statewide seismic network. State Seismologist Jake Walter said, "Earthquake early warning has the potential to provide valuable seconds of warning before the strongest shaking from earthquakes."

Since 2009, Oklahoma has been experiencing a surge in seismicity. Currently, approximately 50 minor earthquakes occur in Oklahoma each year, and one or two are reported felt annually. 

"By collaborating with the oil and gas industry, SeismicAI can help protect critical infrastructures and operations that are vital to the industry, thereby saving enormous capital and mitigating damage," said Benny Sasson, CEO, SeismicAI. "Oklahoma experiences quite a few earthquakes, and our early warning could also bring immense value in reducing the profit loss, inventory, and equipment costs. According to studies, early warnings can reduce non-structural damages by up to 50%, which could make a dramatic difference in various sectors in Oklahoma."

About SeismicAI

SeismicAI, established in 2014, is a provider of innovative early warning (EEW) systems for earthquakes and tsunamis. Its EEW as-a-service solutions support business continuity and damage mitigation for business and public organizations.

According to studies, an early warning can reduce non-structural damages by up to 50%, including damages from fires, health hazards, leaks, financial losses, and insurance payments. SeismicAI offers a unique, cost-effective SaaS model that can potentially save billions for the organization.

Leveraging groundbreaking seismic algorithms, SeismicAI provides swift, reliable alerts. Our system covers the full early warning cycle – from monitoring and reporting, through alerts, to triggering automated preventive actions.

SeismicAI solution is deployed worldwide, with diverse partnerships and proven performance. Its technology was developed by leading seismologic experts worldwide, and the company is headed by an outstanding team of business professionals.

For more information, please contact:
[email protected] 
www.seismicai.com

SOURCE SeismicAI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.