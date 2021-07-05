SEIU-UHW: Healthcare Workers to Set Up Danger Zones to Protest Short-Staffing at Sutter Hospitals Across Northern CA

OAKLAND, Calif., July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of July, Sutter Health caregivers and allies will be protesting at facilities across northern California to expose the threat to workers and patients caused by understaffing, long patient wait times and worker safety issues at Sutter facilities.

"While Sutter has been driving up costs, they've been driving down the quality of care, staffing and safety at our hospitals. Just about every department is understaffed. Workers are getting run ragged with no time for breaks, and patients are suffering with long wait times for the care they need," said Stefanye Sartain, Respiratory Therapist, Sutter Delta Medical Center. "It's time for Sutter Health management to put patient and caregiver safety first. Listen to caregivers. Stop short-staffing and lowering the quality of patient care."

Despite making $189 million in profits in 2021, receiving $843 million in taxpayer money during the COVID-19 pandemic, and paying out millions of dollars in executive salaries and bonuses, Sutter Health has announced layoffs of workers and continues to short-staff their hospitals.

WHAT: Healthcare workers will set up a danger zone with large signs and other visuals,

caregivers in their uniforms, PPE and safety gear. They will hold a rally, give speeches, and hold signs in protest of Sutter Health's understaffing, long patient wait times and worker safety issues.

WHERE & WHEN: 11 am – 1 pm (Workers & Elected Leaders speaking at 11:30 am)

• July 7: Sutter Delta Medical Center, 3901 Lone Tree way, Antioch, CA 94509

• July 7: Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, 30 Mark West Springs Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

• July 14: Sutter Eden Medical Center, 20103 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA 94546

• July 14: Sutter Solano Medical Center, 300 Hospital Dr., Vallejo, CA 94590

• July 21: Sutter Roseville Medical Center, One Medical Plaza, Roseville, CA 95816

• July 21: Sutter California Pacific Medical Center-Mission Bernal, 3555 Cesar Chavez Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110

• July 28: Sutter Lakeside Hospital, 5176 Hill Road East, Lakeport, CA 95453

• July 28: Sutter Alta Bates Summit Medical Center, 350 Hawthorne St., Oakland, CA 94609

SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West (SEIU-UHW) is a healthcare justice union of more than 100,000 healthcare workers, patients, and healthcare activists united to ensure affordable, accessible, high-quality care for all Californians, provided by valued and respected healthcare workers. Learn more at www.seiu-uhw.org.

