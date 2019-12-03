Seix Investment Advisors Announces Strategic Additions to Leveraged Finance Team

PARK RIDGE, N.J., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seix Investment Advisors, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) with $18.8 billion of fixed income assets under management as of September 30, 2019, announced that David Phipps has joined the company as managing director, senior leveraged finance research analyst, and Derek Fin has joined as vice president and client portfolio manager for the leveraged finance platform.

Phipps brings more than 25 years of industry experience with a focus on high yield bonds in the technology, media and telecom (TMT) industries, and was recognized by Institutional Investor as the #1 high yield technology analyst for three consecutive years. He covers the TMT sectors for Seix's leveraged finance offerings that are available in institutional strategies as well as in the Virtus Seix Floating Rate High Income, Virtus Seix High Income and Virtus Seix High Yield open-end mutual funds.

Fin has experience as a fixed income client portfolio manager and product specialist with a focus on leveraged loans and high yield debt. In his new role as client portfolio manager, Fin will represent Seix's comprehensive array of leveraged finance strategies that are available to institutional clients.

Both Phipps and Fin report to George Goudelias, managing director, head of leveraged finance, and senior portfolio manager for Seix. Goudelias oversees the firm's leveraged finance platform and provides strategic oversight of high yield bond portfolio management activities as well as serving as senior portfolio manager for all leveraged loan portfolios.

"We are excited to have both David and Derek join our team. Their combined experience and deep understanding of leveraged finance will expand our team's capabilities and reaffirm our dedication to providing outstanding asset management and service to our clients," Goudelias said. "We are committed to providing fixed income solutions for institutional investors around the globe and leveraging our strength of identifying and taking advantage of market inefficiencies. Adding Derek and David will further expand our team and add expertise within the leveraged finance space."

Phipps joined the company from Citigroup Global Markets, where he most recently was a leveraged finance publishing analyst covering the TMT sectors after serving as a desk analyst for five years. Prior to Citigroup, he worked for Advent Capital as a research analyst covering technology, telecommunications, chemicals and utilities, and earlier at J.P. Morgan Securities, where he was lead analyst on the high yield technology team. He began his finance career at Chase Manhattan Bank in mergers and acquisitions as well as recovery and restructuring. Phipps received an MBA, with distinction, from the University of Michigan and a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in computer science from Virginia Tech.

Prior to joining Seix, Fin was at J.P. Morgan Private Bank where he was vice president in the alternatives portfolio management group responsible for analyzing and trading liquid alternatives and hedge fund strategies. He started at J.P. Morgan on the multi-asset strategies team where he provided portfolio performance and market commentary to advisors and sales teams. Previously, he was a fixed income product specialist at Goldman Sachs covering high-yield, credit, securitized debt, and emerging markets debt portfolios. He began his career at the Loan Syndications & Trading Association as a market analyst providing research to institutional clients on the leveraged loan market. Fin received a bachelor of business administration degree in finance from Lehman College, City University of New York.

About Seix Advisors

Seix Investment Advisors is an investment management boutique and affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners that has been focused exclusively on managing leveraged finance and investment grade fixed income strategies since 1992. Seix seeks to generate competitive absolute, relative and risk-adjusted returns over the full market cycle through a bottom-up focused, top-down aware process. Seix employs multi-dimensional approaches based on strict portfolio construction methodology, sell disciplines and trading strategies with prudent risk management as a cornerstone. The firm provides investment management services to a client base that includes endowments, foundations, corporations, healthcare organizations, public funds, insurance companies, and high net worth individuals, in the US and abroad.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. In addition to Seix Investment Advisors, its affiliated managers include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com .

