Seizing Global Markets: DemandBridge-Peecho Partnership Offers Print Flexibility Worldwide

HUNT VALLEY, Md., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing and sales automation platform DemandBridge and Print-on-Demand provider Peecho have entered a partnership to offer DemandBridge clients unlimited print flexibility. Benefits for DB clients include localized printing, procurement, and immediate local tax compliance for international print orders, so they can enter new international markets with confidence.

DemandBridge + Peecho Partnership
Peecho's checkout software is now integrated with DemandBridge's DB Commerce platform. This integration enables users to order printed materials directly from the platform. It removes the complexities associated with legal and tax regulations, allowing DemandBridge clients to expand into international markets more easily.

Furthermore, Peecho's global network and localized printing approach not only benefits the environment, but also minimizes shipping and logistics issues. It provides clients with the most efficient, cost-effective and sustainable print experience to date.

Streamlined Competitive Advantage Boost

Glenn Miller, President Distributor Management Solutions at DemandBridge, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "This will revolutionize how our clients approach their print logistics on a global scale. By expanding our DB Commerce platform with a robust global print network, DemandBridge is empowering them to think globally and streamline their printing processes. Aside from extending their reach into new international markets, it enhances their customer service and boosts their competitive advantage. In the end, this provides them with a more predictable cost structure, faster supply chain times, and a seamless printing experience."

Sustainable International Focus
Lachlan Hicks, Partnerships and New Market Development Manager at Peecho, added: "We're excited about the possibilities that this partnership offers. DemandBridge has been a huge player in the US eCommerce ecosystem for many years. Now that we've teamed up to enable international ordering capabilities, we're confident domestic and international clients will be thrilled to collaborate on a global scale."

About DemandBridge
Offering a wide range of tools for marketing asset creation and distribution, DemandBridge is a leading marketing and sales automation platform. Among their clientele are Fortune 500 companies in industries such as Retail, Healthcare, Franchise, Financial, Energy, Non-Profit and Distributorships. For more information, please visit demandbridge.com or call 800.448.1484.

About Peecho
Specializing in worldwide print-on-demand services through easy-to-use software and unparalleled customer care, Peecho offers fast, simple, and cost-effective premium print solutions worldwide. They serve the print needs of creatives, apps & platforms and global enterprises. For more information, please visit peecho.com.

Contact Information:
Cori Jackson, Director, National Marketing, DemandBridge

DemandBridge, LLC
Executive Plaza III - 11350 McCormick Rd., Suite 1000, Hunt Valley, MD 21031
800.448.1484 x217
demandbridge.com 
[email protected]com

SOURCE DemandBridge

