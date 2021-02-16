Seizing the $27 billion market, Taiwan's EverFocus Entered the National Defense Transportation Market

NEW TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EverFocus (TWSE: 5484), the leader of AI video analytics solution, excitedly announced it won a large national defense transportation case worthies NT$ 200M, showing market's recognition and trust in the reliability of EverFocus.

In the past few years, the company stepped into the industrial PC market. By having the same CEO, YS Chuang, EverFocus has close relationship with AAEON Technology Inc. People could find EverFocus is Intel partner alliance member and NVIDIA preferred partner member simultaneously. The AI video analytics technique and integration experience empowered EverFocus to become the dark horse in global IPC battleground. Not merely providing smart vehicle solution, the ambitious Taiwanese company is expanding the business territory to smart surveillance, smart campus and even health care market.

MIT (Made in Taiwan) national team pioneer, EverFocus is always reliable

Global Market Insight released a new survey on the National defense Transportation market. The report indicates that by 2026, the market will be worth more than 27 billion US dollars. Tony Chang, the senior manager of the Asia-Pacific region, is the key man of winning the large national defense transportation case. His team helped the company entered the large potential market.

EverFocus has been cultivated the MDVR (mobile digital video recorder) market for over ten years and it undoubtedly to be the company's best-seller product. As a pioneer of the MIT(Made in Taiwan) national team, EverFocus released a made in Taiwan total solution of driving assistance systems that meet the specifications of the auto industry, while also strictly ensured the quality of the product pre-sales and post-sales.

EverFocus' supply chain roadmap aimed to the potential national defense transportation Market

Steve Hsu, the senior consultant of EverFocus, appointed that his observation about the market is investing in the development of new products integrated with front-end technology to meet the growing needs of the national defense sector. EverFocus' smart vehicle solution contained front-end vehicle camera lenses, driving assistance devices, to the back-end AI supported edge computing industrial computer. The one-stop supply chain has been built, now is the best chance and time to cooperate with EverFocus to build a more comprehensive safety transportation network.

