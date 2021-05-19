Seizing the Moment: Investing and Partnerships in the Longevity Market Are Focus of What's Next Longevity Venture Summit

LAFAYETTE, Calif., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) presents the 18th Annual What's Next Longevity Summit, June 16-17. With the theme of Seizing the Moment: Investing and Partnerships in the Longevity Market, the virtual event offers an expanded audience an online learning and networking experience with leading authorities on the future trends in the $8 trillion U.S. longevity economy. The event also brings together engaged investors from multiple funds, including Flare Capital, Primetime Partners, Ziegler Link-Age, Healthcare Angels, Nationwide Ventures, HealthTech Capital, 7wire Ventures, Generator Ventures and others. The Summit aims to live up to its reputation as the event where deals get done, companies get financed, and great leaders get discovered.

The two-day virtual conference offers online participants curated panel discussions with top investors in venture, private equity, government and corporations. In addition to examining best practices and longevity market trends, topics will focus on partnerships, with case studies of public/private partnerships, investor/entrepreneur partnerships, and funding and distribution partnerships.

Keynote speakers include Jean Accius, AARP, John Hagel, Author of The Journey Beyond Fear, and Alan Patricof and Abby Levy of Primetime Partners. A bookstore, exhibit area and podcast store will highlight solution providers and published speakers and sponsors.

Market Trends are Shifting Post Pandemic

The role of caregivers in the economy is one of this year's key considerations. Jean C. Accius, PhD, AARP Senior Vice President of Global Thought Leadership says, "As the nation emerges from the devastating toll of the pandemic, it is a critical time to consider support for working family caregivers as part of a larger strategy for economic recovery and growth. A new report from AARP found that if family caregivers age 50-plus have access to support in the workplace, U.S. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow by an additional $1.7 trillion in 2030—a figure equivalent to the state of New York's total economy and larger than Florida's—and by $4.1 trillion in 2050, an increase equal to the current combined economies of California and Florida." Learn more about this at the opening session, June 16 at 8 AM Pacific time.

According to the International Data Corporation, the broader trend for 2020 was the surge in consumer spending for electronics as disposable income was reallocated from leisure activities during the pandemic. Wearables are again increasing in importance, with global purchases of wearable devices for the full year up 28.4% from the prior year and expected to increase an additional 18.1% in the coming year. The rise in remote work and increased interest in health monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic was a significant factor driving market growth. Laurie Orlov of Aging and Health Technology Watch will moderate a panel of key leaders in this area on June 17 at 11 AM, including Dr. Hon Pak, VP and Chief Medical Officer of Samsung Electronics America.

The conference also features the $10,000 Business Plan Competition with an elite judging panel looking at innovations to address telehealth, telefitness/coaching, and mental health in the older population. Additionally, the popular Pitch for Distribution panel gives start-up companies a chance to meet with organizations that can help scale their businesses.

The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit event sponsors include: AARP Innovation Labs, Home Instead, Ageless Innovation, Nationwide Ventures, VitalTech, iN2L, LifeBio, CareLinx, Ziegler Link•Age, Thrive, BrioCare, Caregiving Club and CAHBI.

For more Information on the Venture Summit visit www.boomerventuresummit.com .

