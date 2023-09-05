Seizing the MVNO Advantage: Business Plan Guide Reveals Strategies and Trends Shaping the Future of Mobile Communication Services

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MVNO Business Plan 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The landscape of mobile communication services is evolving rapidly, and Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) companies are at the forefront of this transformation. The launch and success of MVNOs require careful consideration of various strategies and business plans that align with market opportunities. As a result, understanding the core strategies and planning is crucial for a successful MVNO venture.

Launching an MVNO involves a range of considerations, and the MVNO Business Plan is a comprehensive guide for potential and existing MVNO operators. This detailed plan is based on an illustrative MVNO called Contendus and covers every aspect of launching a company, including market assessment, funding requirements, financial analysis, market segmentation, and product differentiation. It also includes a comprehensive go-to-market plan, distribution and replenishment strategies, comparisons of different MVNOs, and more.

Key aspects covered in the MVNO Business Plan:

  1. MVNO Strategy: The report delves into different MVNO strategies, such as whether the MVNO will be a sub-brand to an existing business, align with retail strategies of another business, offer discounted services compared to Mobile Network Operators (MNO), focus on Machine-to-Machine (M2M) communications for B2B services, or rely on data from the underlying MNO while delivering messaging and voice-over IP through an Over-The-Top (OTT) model.
  2. Impact of 5G: Understanding the impact of 5G on business operations is essential. The report includes insights into 5G technology and its effects on networks, apps, and services, helping MVNO operators adapt and stay competitive in a changing landscape.
  3. Wholesale Negotiations: A crucial aspect of MVNO success is wholesale negotiations with the host MNO. The plan provides strategies for negotiating contracts with host MNOs, including rate structures, modeling, reconciliation processes, and the pros and cons of different negotiation strategies.
  4. Service Level Agreement (SLA): An example SLA is included, derived from real-life operational MVNO SLAs, which operators can customize and build upon to meet their service management requirements.
  5. 5G Technology Assessment: Given the transformative potential of 5G, the report also includes the "5G Technology Assessment, Market Outlook, and Forecasts 2023 to 2030," providing insights into the impact of 5G on the MVNO ecosystem.

The MVNO Business Plan targets various audiences, including MVNO start-ups, mobile network operators, MVNE/MVNO service providers, investors, analysts in the mobile industry, suppliers of MVNO equipment and software, as well as consultants and systems integration companies.

As the market for mission-critical communications evolves rapidly, the role of emerging technologies such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions is becoming increasingly important. The convergence of these technologies is presenting new opportunities for improved voice, data, and machine-oriented communications. This report evaluates these technologies and assesses their impact on critical communications, providing insights into how they can enhance operations management and drive industry growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview
2.1. The Business
2.2. The Strategy
2.3. The Market
2.4. The Management
2.5. The Financials
2.6. The Company Mission
2.7. MVNO Criteria
2.8. Exceptions

3. The Business
3.1. Requirements Analysis
3.2. Description of Services
3.3. Target Market
3.4. Initial Services: Primary Revenue Drivers
3.5. Potential Future Services: Additional Revenue Sources
3.6. Distribution, Purchasing, and Refills
3.7. Starter Package
3.8. Handsets and Hardware
3.9. LTE System and the SIM card
3.10. Website and User Interface Strategies
3.11. LTE Enhancements, 5G, and Future Technologies
3.12. Back-Office and Customer Care
3.13. Mobile Network Operator Requirements
3.14. Regulatory Issues
3.15. Churn Considerations

4. The Opportunity
4.1. Opportunity
4.2. Strategy
4.3. Provisioning and Management
4.4. Infrastructure
4.5. Multi-IMSI Approach
4.6. Multi-network VPN
4.7. Security and Control
4.8. Forecast

5. The Market
5.1. US Wireless Market
5.2. Prepaid Services Market
5.3. Wholesale Communications Services
5.4. Essential Negotiation Factors
5.5. Setup Cost Analysis
5.6. Terminal Usage and Control
5.7. Network Usage and Control

6. Marketing Plan
6.1. Overview
6.2. Marketing Strategy
6.3. Initial Market Segments and Strategic Considerations
6.4. Partnering and Co-branding
6.5. Loyalty Program
6.6. Migration Strategy

7. Financial Overview
7.1. Revenue Streams and Cost Considerations
7.2. Revenue Growth
7.3. Financial Projections
7.4. Funding
7.5. Exit Strategy

8. Extensions and Upgrades
8.1. Selection Criteria
8.2. Technical Requirements
8.3. Other Factors

9. Potential Market Segments

10. The Management Team and Partners
10.1. Management
10.2. Board of Advisors
10.3. Operational Partners

11. Competition
11.1. Prepaid Players
11.2. Prepaid Market Assessment

12. MVNO Market Outlook
12.1. Overview
12.2. Global Outlook and Forecast
12.3. MVNO Drivers in Europe
12.4. MVNO Drivers in the United States
12.5. MVNO Drivers in Middle East
12.6. MVNO Drivers in Asia Pacific

13. MVNO Case Studies

14. Conclusions

15. Appendix

