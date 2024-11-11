Sekady and Liquid Logics Forge Partnership to Enhance Workflow Automation and Security for Private Lenders

Innovative Collaboration Introduces Streamlined Inspection and Draw Management, and Enhanced Security Features

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekady, a leading provider of draw management, progress inspection, construction payment, and fraud mitigation solutions, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Liquid Logics, a premier loan origination software provider. This collaboration brings together Sekady's draw management and payment platform with streamlined loan management operations through Liquid Logics to provide private lenders with a powerful toolset designed to enhance security and streamline workflows.

Through Sekady, lenders can significantly reduce manual errors and inefficiencies, helping them ensure each stage of the draw process is tracked and verified. Sekady's inspection management system is similarly designed for ease-of-use, providing real-time updates and clear documentation to keep loan projects on track. Sekady has integrated with industry leading inspection networks to provide broad geographic coverage and options for lenders.

With Sekady's end-to-end loan project visibility, all parties within the project have access to real-time information and statuses allowing for a smoother experience for both lenders and borrowers.

"Through our partnership with Liquid Logics, Sekady is setting a new standard in private lending," noted Thayne Boren, President. "By integrating our draw management and inspection tools with Liquid Logics' robust loan origination software, we're empowering lenders to stay focused on growth while knowing they are fully supported against fraud and operational bottlenecks."

"Partnering with Sekady allows us to bring the best of both worlds to private lenders—a powerful, easy-to-use loan origination system that now includes direct integration with Sekady's robust draw management and inspection tools," said Sam Kaddah, CEO of Liquid Logics. "This partnership reinforces our commitment to providing private lenders with the most advanced, efficient, and secure lending technology on the market."

**About Sekady**

Sekady is a pioneering provider of fraud prevention and workflow automation solutions for private lenders, offering services like account and entity validation to reduce fraud risk. Sekady's mission is to equip lenders with the tools they need to minimize fraud exposure while enhancing operational efficiency through customizable solutions.

**About Liquid Logics**

Liquid Logics is an industry-leading provider of loan origination software designed for lenders. Known for its innovative, user-friendly technology, Liquid Logics offers end-to-end solutions that streamline the lending process and enhance security.

SOURCE Sekady