Sekhmet Ventures Partners with ELSI Beauty to Help Launch Personalized Product Platform for Sensitive Skin

ELSI Beauty's personalized product platform will assess data on a customer's skin profile, hormonal changes, and environment to create a tailored "subscription box" of products, including moisturizers and cleansers. Earlier this year, ELSI Beauty debuted its first hero product, Let's Start Over Super Moisturizing Serum , a three-ingredient moisturizing and soothing face oil for normal-dry skin types.

"ELSI Beauty understands that the future of skincare is grounded in robust science, and that large portions of the beauty market – in this instance, customers with sensitive skin – still harbor significant unmet needs," said Barbara Paldus, Founding Partner, Sekhmet Ventures. "We're excited to help ELSI Beauty build its flagship, personalized product platform and look forward to introducing customers to its superb product line."

"Barbara and the Sekhmet Ventures team quickly stood out as ideal partners in the wellness and skincare space, demonstrating a clear passion in the science and process behind ELSI's products," added Dr. Elsa Jungman. "Success in any market requires both capital, sound strategic counsel and a robust network of experts, and Sekhmet Ventures is a valued provider of all."

Sekhmet Ventures focuses its investments on ultra-pure beauty and wellness products based on science. Sekhmet Ventures provides its portfolio companies with more than just capital. Sekhmet Ventures has assembled a team of experts who support its portfolio companies with expertise and extensive experience in marketing, sales, manufacturing, regulatory compliance and other commercial aspects of a beauty and wellness company. By providing these services, portfolio companies can accelerate growth without the additional time, capital and potential dilution that would be required to build the infrastructure required to perform these functions.

Driven by a desire to co-create the future of skincare and make product curation personal, ELSI Beauty is disrupting the way we interact with our skin for optimal health and glow. We envision a future with optimal skin health for every individual and our mission is to help millions of people who struggle with sensitive and reactive skin by offering them clean and super gentle skincare with a specific focus on the microbiome.

