Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Regional Price Increase

DALLAS, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux® and Selvol Premiol® up to €200/mT as shown in the chart below. Sekisui is committed to providing our customers with quality products to meet their needs; however, local raw material and freight costs are continuing to escalate, necessitating a price increase as product margins are not sustainable in the current environment. This increase will take effect June 15th, 2018, or as contracts and agreements allow.