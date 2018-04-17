Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Cleans Up Sims Bayou at Trash Bash

While the statistics for the 2018 Trash Bash are not in yet, 2017 boasted 51.9 tons of trash picked up and 1.46 tons of recycled material. These strong results are one of the reasons the event was the recipient of this year's Texas Environmental Excellence Award in the Civic/Community Organization category. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is proud to volunteer at Trash Bash and environmental restoration efforts because social responsibility to the environment and communities we operate in is at the heart of our management strategy. To find out more about Sekisui's CSR mission, please go to: http://www.sekisuichemical.com/csr/csr_manage/. For more information on the Trash Bash, please go to: http://www.trashbash.org/

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

