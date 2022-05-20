SEKISUI Specialty Chemicals Now Runs on Renewable Energy

DALLAS, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEKISUI Specialty Chemical is excited to announce a 5-year, renewable energy agreement with TXU Energy. Edge Energy Consulting, LLC provided advisory services to SEKISUI throughout the entire procurement process. This is one of several measures SEKISUI is taking to improve our company's balance with natural resources and reduce our carbon footprint.

Beginning in April 2022, SEKISU''s renewable purchase will be sourced from the Indian Mesa wind farm located in Pecos County, Texas. With a nameplate capacity of 92 MWs, the Indian Mesa project provides, on average, 210,000 MWhs per year to the Texas electricity grid.

In 2020, SEKISUI CHEMICAL (SEKISUI Specialty Chemical's parent company) expressed its long-term plan as Vision 2030: an aggressive set of goals centered around ESG supportive innovation, sustainability, and responsible growth. A key metric monitored in SEKISUI's progress will be renewable energy as a percentage of purchased power. SEKISUI's partnership with TXU Energy brings the company one step closer to the Vision 2030 goal of using 100% renewable energy.

Adoption of Vision 2030 also aligned SEKISUI CHEMICAL's ESG goals with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 interlinked global goals designed to be a "blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all". SDG #12 aims to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns, with a focus on reducing the use of fossil fuels which parallels SEKISUI ESG principle of mitigating of climate change.

SEKISUI Specialty Chemicals is proud of its renewable energy commitment through TXU Energy and the positive effects it will have on our business' environmental footprint.

About Energy Edge Consulting, LLC

Energy Edge offers strategic energy management and renewable energy solutions to a wide range of businesses and institutions. The Energy Edge team has extensive experience in various aspects of the electricity and natural gas industries, and the knowledge and expertise from this experience is leveraged every day to deliver value to clients. Energy Edge provides services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Western Europe.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

About Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion-dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions.

