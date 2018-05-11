Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Sponsors Georgia Tech Poster Competition

Sekisui would like to congratulate all the winners, and commend every participant for their hard work. Best in show went to Eleanor Brightbbill's poster on 'Reliability and Surface Stability in Potentiometric Biosensing.' On behalf of Sekisui, special recognition goes to Cameron Irvin's poster on 'Understanding the Impact of Cellulose- And Chitin-based Nanomaterials in Various Polymer Matrix Constructs,' which featured use of polyvinyl alcohol. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals supports STEM education from grade school to graduate school in an effort to support tomorrow's innovators. We look forward to sponsoring the Georgia Tech MSE Poster Competition again next year.

To learn more about Sekisui's most recent STEM support activities and other community focused events, go to http://www.sekisui-sc.com/news/

To see the full list of winners of the Georgia Tech MSE Poster Competition, go to http://www.mse.gatech.edu/news/strong-turnout-6th-annual-mse-poster-competition

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

