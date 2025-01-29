Sekur Private Data Inc. Partners with Freedom Square Inc. - Launches Sekur Privacy Solutions to Over 50 million US Patriots Protecting 1st and 4th Amendment Rights Online - Freedom Square CEO to Join Sekur's Advisory Board

MIAMI, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekur Private Data Inc., a US based leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications platform, and a subsidiary of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), today announced a strategic partnership with Freedom Square Inc. and 13 Stripes Media to offer Sekur's Swiss hosted privacy communications and web browsing solutions to all of Freedom Square's ("FSQ") and 13 Stripes Media's user base and leads database numbering over 50 million individuals and businesses.

Freedom Square Inc is a company born out of the necessity to provide unfettered news, podcast and resources in an ever-diminishing free speech environment in America. Most recently FSQ launched 13 Stripes Media to help companies reach likeminded people and organizations for business and philanthropy. In addition, FSQ launched the Freedom Chamber in May of 2024 with 27 cofounders and 3 patriot level companies to provide a professional community dedicated to providing members intelligence, exclusive benefits and a strong voice of advocacy in the halls of power.

As part of the partnership, FSQ is promoting Sekur's solutions on its site www.freedomsquare.com, and its daily news digest "Inside the Square". Additionally, FSQ is launching several email campaigns promoting Sekur 's exclusive Freedom Square offer to its 250,000+ patriots and patriot entrepreneurs' readership. Sekur is also working with 13 Stripes Media ("13 Stripes"), in order to launch several email and digital targeting campaigns. The first campaign will target over 600,000 patriots. 13 Stripes has access to well over 50 million patriot leads, including patriot small businesses. The first campaign can be seen on this landing page https://promo.getsekur.com and is set to start in the next couple of weeks. The campaigns will encompass a mix of email and target specific digital marketing.

This partnership aligns with Sekur's strategy to broaden the distribution of its Swiss-based privacy solutions through liked minded partners, ensuring increased accessibility for businesses and individuals seeking robust cybersecurity, privacy tools without censorship or datamining from special interests and Big Tech organizations. Sekur's platform is designed to protect individuals and companies from cyber threats and privacy breaches, catering to a high-demand market with a unique value proposition in Swiss-hosted data privacy and off grid hosting outside of the big tech cloud services.

Tom Sodeika, CEO of Freedom Square to join Sekur Advisory Board

Sekur is honored to announce that Tom Sodeika has kindly accepted to join the Strategic Advisory Board of Sekur Private Data. Tom Sodeika is the Founder and CEO of Freedom Square (parent of Freedom Chamber) and Freedom Chamber. His business background has earned him professional accolades within that community and the recognition of that success has led to his appointment on various Boards of Directors and Advisory Boards including Turning Point USA and Moms For America.



From 2003 to 2020 he ran Precision Payroll of America where he turned that company into a leader in the complex, highly regulated world, of human resources and payroll processing. After selling that company in 2020, he turned his attention and his business insights toward building what is now the Freedom Chamber, Freedom Square, and 13 Stripes.

Freedom Square CEO Statement

Tom Sodeika, CEO of FSQ added: "Freedom Square is truly honored and excited to be a partner with Sekur Private Data. The relationship is anchored in the mission of both companies to defend the right to privacy, free flow of information and free speech. We believe the products and tools offered by Sekur are Best in Class and will provide exceptional benefits to our community of patriots and patriotic entrepreneurs. Let Freedom thrive in 2025."

Sekur CEO Statement

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, stated, "We are truly honored to partner with Freedom Square and 13 Stripes, both, patriotic organizations protecting the right to privacy and free speech, among many patriotic values that need protection in today's world. We are also very honored to have Tom Sodeika, CEO of Freedom Square, joining our Advisory Board. Tom has been instrumental in guiding us in our strategy to protect patriots and their businesses from unlawful hacking, datamining and censorship. We are also very proud to be the first company holding a patriot level membership with Freedom Chamber. FSQ has been immensely helpful to us and we are looking forward to offer true private and secure email, Internet browsing and messaging to our patriot community. Too often special interests and big tech have been scanning and stealing private data from patriots. Sekur is now ready to offer them full protection against privacy and security violations in the digital world."

Swiss Privacy Protection

Sekur's solutions are hosted exclusively in Switzerland, ensuring user data remains secure from external data access requests. Switzerland's robust Federal Act on Data Protection, in place since 1993, upholds strict privacy standards, prohibiting unauthorized data processing and protecting against the publication of information based on leaked "secret official discussions." This regulatory framework provides a unique level of data privacy protection, reinforcing Sekur's commitment to safeguarding user information.

About Sekur Private Data Inc.

Sekur Private Data Inc. is a US based, Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect businesses and individuals from cyber threats and unauthorized access to their emails, chats and Internet browsing. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, using military grade encryption and grounded in Swiss privacy standards.

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: www.sekur.com

For sales brochure on our enterprise security solutions, or partnership opportunities, contact: [email protected]

