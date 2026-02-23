Sela and 2bcloud Announce Merger, Forming a Leading Multi-Cloud Engineering Firm for the AI Economy

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sela and 2bcloud announced their merger, forming one of the region's largest multi-cloud engineering organizations.

The move reflects accelerating demand for cloud-native, data-driven, and AI-powered transformation.

The combined company will operate under the Sela brand, employ more than 500 cloud engineers, and hold premier partnership designations across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Together, the companies advance a shared mission: building the world's #1 cloud services company for tech companies.

As AI adoption surges, organizations face rising complexity, talent shortages, and pressure to modernize faster. The newly combined Sela–2bcloud organization is designed to meet these demands with greater scale, engineering depth, and delivery capacity.

"Companies are facing a perfect storm of AI disruption, data complexity, and global competition for talent," said Ron Sprinzak, CEO of Sela. "By merging 2bcloud into Sela, we're creating a cloud engineering force with the depth, scale, and speed customers now require."

Evan Spaeder, General Manager of Sela U.S., added: "The U.S. market is accelerating toward AI-driven products and cloud-native transformation. Combining Sela's delivery strength with 2bcloud's deep expertise in digital-native companies positions us to support customers at every stage of growth."

Sela brings more than 30 years of engineering experience across cloud, data, and modernization. 2bcloud contributes a strong footprint among ISVs, SaaS, and digital-native companies, with a reputation for agility and high-velocity delivery.

"Tech companies are under tremendous pressure to modernize faster and adopt AI responsibly," said Gil Ron, CEO and founder of 2bcloud. "Merging with Sela accelerates our ability to do that at scale." The merger also strengthens partnerships with AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

The combined team will deliver large-scale migrations, data modernization programs, cloud-native rearchitecture, AI and analytics initiatives, and multi-region, multi-cloud projects aligned with hyperscaler priorities. Focused primarily on ISVs, SaaS companies, and high-growth technology firms, the merged organization will offer managed cloud services, optimization, modernization, data engineering, AI/ML, architecture, professional services, and training – all with multi-cloud fluency. With delivery teams across the United States, Europe, Israel, and India, the new Sela is built to operate at global scale and support the companies building tomorrow's software

