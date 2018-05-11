Seldat Attains Customs Bonded Carrier License

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seldat Distribution, Inc., a leading provider of global supply chain services and technology solutions, announced its certification as a U.S. Customs Bonded Carrier.
Seldat is now licensed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to carry duty-unpaid goods. As a bonded carrier, Seldat can transport customs-controlled merchandise between multiple locations.
"As Seldat continues to expand both our domestic and international footprint, a key initiative is to ensure we can offer our clients the end-to-end solutions they need," said Aaron Huntt, SVP Operations, Seldat. "As a U.S. Customs Bonded Carrier, we can better serve the needs of our customers who are importing goods into the United States."
Seldat's vision is to be the global leader in technology-driven supply chain solutions. Now, as a customs bonded carrier, it literally crosses the border to attaining its goal.
Seldat Distribution, Inc. provides innovative, scalable solutions and services that help companies in every link of the global supply chain grow and prosper. Our mission is to empower businesses and consumers worldwide to find, buy, and sell anything–without the limitations of borders and logistics challenges. Headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, Seldat employs more than 2,200 people across North America, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC. To learn more, please visit www.seldatinc.com, tech.seldatinc.com, and oceanstarinc.com.
