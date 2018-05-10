Seldat Names Modeline Fenelon as General Counsel

Ms. Fenelon brings to Seldat extensive experience in corporate governance, compliance, law department management and litigation. "I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Fenelon to the Seldat team during this exciting time of speedy growth in our company and the supply chain industry," said Daniel Dadoun, Seldat CEO. "Recruiting talented professionals across all areas of our business is important to our success."

Prior to joining Seldat, she served as Principal of the Law Offices of Modeline Fenelon, a civil litigation firm and was an associate attorney for a mid-size general practice law firm.

Ms. Fenelon devotes herself to giving back to society and her community by volunteering with numerous not for profits such as Access to Justice NY State Courts, Open Hands Legal Services, Don't Walk By, Empire Mock Trial and more.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science/Social Studies and Pre-Law from York College/CUNY and her Juris Doctorate degree from Appalachian School of Law.

