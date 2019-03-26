Seldat Staffing Opens Newest Location in Covina, CA

"I am pleased to announce with the tremendous growth of Seldat Staffing in 2018, we have opened a new office in Covina, California. Terry Eder will be running the Covina branch. Terry started as a temporary employee, and worked his way to being a branch manager in a 3 year period. We are very excited to be adding career growth opportunities at Seldat, and contributing to bringing the unemployment rate lower in 2019. This new location will enable us to be an even greater resource to our customers and people seeking employment in this area," notes National Staffing Director Shuny Shaw.

Seldat Staffing focuses on temp to hire, and direct hire employees with an emphasis on light industrial, back office administrative, IT and industrial workers in both New Jersey and California. We also have the capability to manage all personnel. The staffing division is experiencing tremendous growth, and there are plans to open additional locations across the country, including a New Brunswick NJ office in the coming weeks.

About Seldat

Seldat Distribution Inc. provides innovative, scalable solutions and services that help companies in every link of the supply chain grow and prosper. Our mission is to empower businesses and consumers worldwide to find, buy and sell anything — without the limitations of borders and logistics challenges. Headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, Seldat employs more than 2,200 people in multiple New Jersey locations, as well as in Los Angeles, New York, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, Ecuador, Israel, Panama and Vietnam. To learn more, visit www.seldatinc.com.

