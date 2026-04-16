SELECT Announces Automated BigQuery Cost Optimization Early Access Program

Solution will combine a proven data platform visibility and automation engine with DoiT's market-leading depth of BigQuery customer experience.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SELECT by DoiT, the data platform optimization company purpose-built to help engineering and data teams optimize cloud data platform spend, today announced plans for an automated cost observability and optimization platform for Google BigQuery, alongside the launch of an Early Access Program now open at select.dev. The announcement coincides with Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas, where attendees can see live demos of the product at the DoiT booth.

The Cost Visibility Gap in Cloud Data Platforms

As organizations deepen their investment in Google Cloud, BigQuery has become central infrastructure for analytics, machine learning and AI workloads, introducing a cost management challenge most teams are only beginning to confront. BigQuery's pricing model spans on-demand queries, slot-based capacity reservations and storage billing distinctions that compound over time. Optimizing across all of these simultaneously, while also identifying wasted spend from failed or inefficient queries, is a sustained operational commitment that most engineering and FinOps teams aren't resourced to maintain.

"Across thousands of BigQuery customer interactions, we've seen the level of expertise required to understand and optimize spend," said John Purcell, chief product officer at DoiT. "That's exactly the problem an automated platform is built to solve."

A Foundation Built on Experience

SELECT's BigQuery solution is built on two complementary capabilities: SELECT's automation engine, refined through production deployments across more than $250 million in Snowflake spend and DoiT's institutional depth in BigQuery, accumulated through nearly a decade of direct customer engagement and close to 2,000 BigQuery customers served since the launch of BigQuery Editions.

"SELECT's automation engine has been proven in production across hundreds of Snowflake customers and will be scaled to BigQuery in combination with DoiT's remarkable BigQuery expertise," said Ian Whitestone, GM and co-founder of SELECT by DoiT. "Building on that foundation means we're starting from a position of genuine expertise rather than building toward it."

How the Solution Works

SELECT's BigQuery solution integrates across the data stack to end-to-end costs, then optimizes across three automated layers:

Storage Optimizer automatically converts tables from logical to physical storage billing where the transition yields savings with no changes to queries or pipelines.

automatically converts tables from logical to physical storage billing where the transition yields savings with no changes to queries or pipelines. Reservations Manager continuously right-sizes slot reservation capacity based on actual workload demand, eliminating manual analysis over time.

continuously right-sizes slot reservation capacity based on actual workload demand, eliminating manual analysis over time. Query Router routes individual queries to the most cost-effective billing path based on historical cost data, dynamically optimizing between on-demand and reservation-based execution, with automatic fallback to protect performance.

The tool complements DoiT Cloud Intelligence™, connecting BigQuery cost attribution, anomaly detection and optimization within the same platform used to manage spend across cloud infrastructure, Kubernetes, and Snowflake.

Early Access & Availability

Early access is now available at select.dev/signup. Teams attending Google Cloud Next 2026 in Las Vegas can see live product demos at the SELECT by DoiT booth (#1509) and sign up for early access onsite. General availability is planned for Q3.

BigQuery is the third pillar of SELECT by DoiT's data platform optimization roadmap, following Snowflake (available today) and Databricks (coming June 2026).

About SELECT by DoiT

SELECT by DoiT is a leading platform optimization solution, purpose-built to help engineering and data teams control and reduce cloud data platform spend. The platform delivers deep visibility into cost and performance across Snowflake, Databricks and BigQuery, and takes continuous, automated actions to reduce cost without compromising performance. SELECT's automation engine has been proven in production across more than $250M in Snowflake spend, with optimization for Databricks and BigQuery expanding the platform's reach across the modern data stack. SELECT is available as a standalone product and as part of DoiT Cloud Intelligence™. Visit select.dev to learn more.

About DoiT

DoiT is a global leader with its DoiT Cloud Intelligence™ platform, providing intent-aware FinOps and CloudOps solutions that help businesses maximize the impact of their cloud investments. With deep expertise in AWS, Google Cloud and Azure, DoiT Cloud Intelligence empowers organizations to connect every dollar spent to the goals of each workload, uncover the root causes of inefficiency, and drive real optimization through automation and action. To learn more, visit doit.com.

Contact:

Isaac Hubley

[email protected]

SOURCE SELECT by DoiT