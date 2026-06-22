Select by Kung Fu Tea Grand Opens Two New York City Locations on June 26th

A New Tea Ritual Arrives in Flushing and Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select by Kung Fu Tea is opening its doors on June 26, with two New York City locations launching simultaneously: 73 Chrystie Street in Manhattan's Chinatown, and New World Mall in Flushing (136-20 Roosevelt Av).

Select by Kung Fu Tea

Select is born from the world of Kung Fu Tea, America's #1 Bubble Tea brand with over 350 stores spanning the country. Select is a return to Kung Fu Tea's authentic roots. It is tea as a ritual. As an elevated sensory experience rooted deep in Asian tea traditions and expressed through a contemporary lens. Where Kung Fu Tea opened its doors and introduced millions to bubble tea, Select invites the community further in to discover the true beauty behind the craft.

The menu reflects that intention. Milk teas are built on rare, carefully sourced bases - Da Hong Pao from the rock cliffs of Wuyi, Long Jing green tea with its signature chestnut warmth, Camellia Oolong with delicate floral notes. The specialty coffee program brings its own point of view: Italian-style espresso pulled at the optimal temperature, then paired with Black Sesame, Osmanthus, or coconut water for something that feels familiar, yet completely new. Every drink is calibrated for temperature, texture, and composition. Each one is crafted to be felt as much as it is tasted.

"Select is something we've been building toward for a long time. We wanted to take everything Kung Fu Tea stands for and push it further. More intention, more craft, more depth. We started Kung Fu Tea in Flushing over 16 years ago, so this naturally felt like the perfect place to introduce our next iteration to America," says Steve Luw, COO of Kung Fu Tea.

Join us for our Grand Opening on June 26 at both locations. Initial guests will receive limited gift bags featuring Levain Bakery gifts, Phlur Matcha Milk Mist, custom SELECT x Emme Honey Jasmine Candle, tea-inspired incense sticks, and mini flower bouquets. Plus all guests can enjoy a Buy One Get One Free promotion drinks all weekend.

A new journey begins June 26.

Follow along at @selectbykungfutea and visit kungfuteaselect.com for more.

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea