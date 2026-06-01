KUNG FU TEA AND RED BULL® KICK OFF THEIR SUMMER PARTNERSHIP WITH FEARLESS INFUSIONS!

AMERICA'S #1 BOBA BRAND SPLASHES INTO AN ENERGIZED SUMMER OF SOCCER!

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, and Red Bull, the #1 energy drink brand worldwide, are coming together to bring soccer and boba fans together for the biggest sporting event of the year! From June 1 to July 24, 2026, customers can score 3 new drinks inspired by flavors from Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.A, plus themed packaging and adorable iron-on team patches! "We are thrilled to partner with Red Bull to bring a unique, high-energy experience to our community," said Steve Luw, Kung Fu Tea's COO. "These drinks embody the competitive spirit and diverse flavors of each country."

Kung Fu Tea x Red Bull's Summer Series

Your New Favorite Game Day Drinks

These limited-edition drinks are designed to showcase the vibrant flavors of Mexico, Canada, and the U.S.A, while adding a touch of Red Bull to keep soccer fans energized as they cheer for their teams!

Tropical Tajín Punch: Inspired by the bold flavors of Mexico, this sweet, tangy, and slightly spicy cooler blends tropical passion fruit with Red Bull® energy, finished with a Tajín kick and Mango Popping Boba.

Honey Peach Cream: Inspired by Canada's sweet and comforting flavors, this refreshing cooler blends juicy peach and golden honey with Red Bull® energy, topped with a smooth Milk Cap.

Strawberry Burst Punch: Inspired by patriotic American flavors, this crisp yet classic strawberry cooler combines with Red Bull® energy and dynamic Strawberry Popping Boba for an explosive, refreshing experience.

The Winner Takes It All With This Sweepstakes

The summer celebration goes beyond themed packaging and collectible iron-on patches. Fans can enter our Summer Soccer Sweepstakes on Kung Fu Tea's Instagram for a chance to win $75 in boba credit and exclusive co-branded gear. Be sure to follow Kung Fu Tea's social media channels for details on how to enter!

Celebrate The Big Game With Your Bes-teas At Local KFTs!

To bring the community closer together, selected Kung Fu Tea locations nationwide will host watch parties as part of their collaboration with Red Bull! Come by, grab your favorite collaboration drink, and cheer for your favorite team alongside your best friends. Stay tuned to our social media channels for more information!

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea