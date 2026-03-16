KUNG FU TEA AND CARE BEARS™ SHINE TOGETHER WITH NEW DRINK COLLABORATION!

AMERICA'S #1 BOBA BRAND TAPS INTO THEIR Y2K ERA WITH 4 NEW DRINKS + EXCLUSIVE SURPRISES

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, is partnering with the iconic Care Bears™, owned by Cloudco Entertainment, for a limited-edition collaboration that will transport customers back to the beloved Y2K era! From March 26 to April 30, 2026, customers can indulge in sweet nostalgia with four new Care Bears-inspired drinks and themed packaging!

A Cloud 9 Lineup: Sip Into Sweet Nostalgia

Kung Fu Tea x Care Bears Key Visual

Each of the four limited-edition drinks is crafted to reflect the beloved Care Bears' aesthetics, offering a visually stunning, deliciously detailed experience.

Taro Tantrum Slush: Storm into the room and make a statement with buttery taro and toasty coconut twirled into ribbons of velvety cheesecake milk cap, and sprinkles of graham crackers.

Cheery Rosehip Slush: Brighten your day with vibrant and refreshing rosehip slush, swirled with velvety cheesecake milk cap and sprinkles of graham crackers.

Mango Clouds Milk Tea: Float through a tropical paradise with a blend of sweet mango and spiced Thai Tea, an exotic blend intertwined with velvety cheesecake milk cap and sprinkles of graham crackers.

Matcha Luck Milk Tea: Strike liquid gold with a combination of bold matcha and light yet sweet honeydew, embraced with fluffy cheesecake milk cap and sprinkles of graham crackers for a truly lucky sip.

Score the Sweetest Care Bears Kit!

To amplify the excitement, Kung Fu Tea will host a social media sweepstakes. Lucky participants will have the chance to win a Care Bears bundle, which includes nostalgic merchandise and $100 Boba Credit through the Kung Fu Tea App. Follow Kung Fu Tea's social channels for details on how to enter!

Party With KFT & Care Bears On National Bubble Tea Day

As the pioneering brand that proudly owns National Bubble Tea Day, on April 30th, Kung Fu Tea is releasing exclusive KFT x Care Bears blind boxes. This launch is a significant milestone, offering customers a chance to collect the brand's first limited-edition blind box. These limited-edition blind boxes will be available with the purchase of two Care Bears collab drinks, offering fans the perfect opportunity to celebrate the holiday and complete their collection.

Keep up with KFT's and Care Bears socials for updates on this dreamy collaboration!

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea