Select Capital Corporation Expands Sales Team with The Hire of Robert Liessem, Jr. as National Sales Director

"Robert brings more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience to his role at Select Capital Corporation," said Burke Dambly, President of Select Capital Corporation. "He is a proven leader who has coached many professionals throughout his career and has helped companies experience growth during challenging times. We are pleased to welcome him as National Sales Director."

Over the course of his career, Liessem served in various financial sales roles, including time spent most recently with SC Distributors, as well as Lincoln Financial, CNA and SunAmerica. He also served as a life coach and created company-specific distribution models with business plans and sales-specific training for small businesses, start-ups and individuals. Liessem earned a bachelor's degree from Longwood University. He holds FINRA Series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Select Capital Corporation and SmartStop Asset Management, LLC (SmartStop)

Select Capital Corporation is the dealer manager for private offerings and public non-traded real estate investment trusts sponsored by SmartStop Asset Management, LLC, a diversified real estate company focused on self storage, student housing and senior housing assets. SmartStop has approximately $1.5 billion of real estate assets under management, including 114 self storage facilities located throughout the United States and Toronto, Canada, comprised of approximately 72,000 units and 8.3 million rentable square feet. SmartStop's real estate portfolio also includes five student housing communities with approximately 2,800 beds and 1.1 million square feet of space, as well as three senior housing communities with approximately 350 beds and 250,000 rentable square feet of space. SmartStop is the sponsor of Strategic Storage Trust IV, Inc., Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc., and Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc., all public non-traded REITs focusing on self storage assets. The company is also a national sponsor of Section 1031 exchange offerings using the Delaware statutory trust structure. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.SAM.com and more information regarding SmartStop® Self Storage in the United States and Canada is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

Contacts Julie Leber Lauren Burgos Spotlight Marketing Communications Spotlight Marketing Communications 949.427.5172 ext. 703 949.427.5172, ext. 704 julie@spotlightmarcom.com lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-capital-corporation-expands-sales-team-with-the-hire-of-robert-liessem-jr-as-national-sales-director-300640242.html

SOURCE Select Capital Corporation