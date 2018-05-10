Select Energy Services Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

Net Income of $16.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $59.6 million

Operating Cash Flow of $35.2 million which fully funded capital expenditures

Total liquidity of $166.9 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million

Select Energy Services, Inc.

16:30 ET

HOUSTON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the North American unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $376.4 million as compared to $304.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $99.9 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $16.1 million as compared to a net loss of $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Adjusted EBITDA was $59.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Due to the timing of Select's merger with Rockwater Energy Solutions, Inc. ("Rockwater")  that closed on November 1, 2017, results in the fourth quarter of 2017 do not include Rockwater's operating results for the month of October, which included approximately $70.1 million in revenue, $0.7 million in net income and $7.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA.  

Holli Ladhani, President and CEO, stated, "We are very encouraged by how the company progressed during the first quarter. The integration of Rockwater has gone well and is reflected in our first quarter results with solid net income and cash flow. With a supportive backdrop of rising oil prices and overall strong market fundamentals, we will continue to remain focused on further improving our margins in the second quarter."

_____________________________

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Please see the supplemental financial information in the table under "Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash Flow from Operations for the first quarter was $35.2 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $32.6 million, which were fully funded with Cash Flow from Operations, which also included $18.2 million of working capital build. Total cash during the quarter increased $3.3 million and, at March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.1 million and outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility of $75.0 million. In addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Company had approximately $160.8 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility after giving effect to $19.8 million of outstanding letters of credit, providing total liquidity of $166.9 million.

Conference Call

Select has scheduled a conference call on Friday, May 11, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.  Please dial 201-389-0872 and ask for the Select Energy Services call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time of the call, or listen live over the Internet by logging on to the web at the address http://investors.selectenergyservices.com/events-and-presentations. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through May 18, 2018 and may be accessed by calling 201-612-7415 using passcode 13676696#.  A webcast archive will also be available at the link above shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days. 

About Select Energy Services, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the North American unconventional oil and gas industry.  Select provides for the sourcing and transfer of water, both by permanent pipeline and temporary hose, prior to its use in the drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing, as well as complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities, including containment, monitoring, treatment and recycling, flowback, hauling, and disposal.  Select, under its Rockwater Energy Solutions brand, develops and manufactures a full suite of specialty chemicals used in the well completion process and production chemicals used to enhance performance over the producing life of a well.  Select currently provides services to exploration and production companies and oilfield service companies operating in all the major shale and producing basins in the United States and Western Canada.  For more information, please visit Select's website, http://www.selectenergyservices.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about our future results.  We have attempted to identify any forward-looking statements by using words such as "expect," "will," "estimate" and other similar expressions.  Although we believe that the expectations reflected, and the assumptions or bases underlying our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.  Such statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, events or financial positions to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and in any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K.  Investors should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.  Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

WTTR-ER

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended March 31, 

2018

2017

Revenue




Water solutions and related services

$

281,555

$

78,377

Accommodations and rentals

14,744

9,515

Wellsite completion and construction services

16,466

12,033

Oilfield chemical product sales

63,630

Total revenue

376,395

99,925

Costs of revenue




Water solutions and related services

215,425

60,621

Accommodations and rentals

10,665

7,923

Wellsite completion and construction services

14,390

10,419

Oilfield chemical product sales

57,084

Depreciation and amortization

30,882

21,204

Total costs of revenue

328,446

100,167

Gross profit (loss)

47,949

(242)

Operating expenses




Selling, general and administrative

25,681

9,957

Depreciation and amortization

541

446

Impairment of investment

2,000

Lease abandonment costs

1,124

1,863

Total operating expenses

29,346

12,266

Income (loss) from operations

18,603

(12,508)

Other income (expense)




Interest expense, net

(1,151)

(730)

Foreign currency losses, net

(400)

Other (expense) income, net

(458)

1,064

Income (loss) before tax expense

16,594

(12,174)

Tax expense

(462)

(106)

Net income (loss)

16,132

(12,280)

Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6,033)

8,108

Net income (loss) attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc.

$

10,099

$

(4,172)






Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:




Class A—Basic

$

0.15

$

(0.21)

Class A-1—Basic

$


$

(0.21)

Class A-2—Basic

$

0.15

$

Class B—Basic

$


$







Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:




Class A—Diluted

$

0.15

$

(0.21)

Class A-1—Diluted

$


$

(0.21)

Class A-2—Diluted

$

0.15

$

Class B—Diluted

$


$

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)


March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(unaudited)

Assets




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,117

$

2,774

Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,341 and $2,979, respectively

407,046

373,633

Accounts receivable, related parties

7,206

7,669

Inventories

44,501

44,598

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,295

17,842

Total current assets

485,165

446,516

Property and equipment

1,051,970

1,034,995

Accumulated depreciation

(578,220)

(560,886)

Property and equipment, net

473,750

474,109

Goodwill

275,795

273,421

Other intangible assets, net

152,215

156,066

Other assets

4,084

6,256

Total assets

$

1,391,009

$

1,356,368

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities




Accounts payable

$

62,415

$

52,579

Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties

2,600

2,772

Accrued salaries and benefits

20,222

21,324

Accrued insurance

11,928

12,510

Sales tax payable

12,570

12,931

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

91,400

81,112

Current portion of capital lease obligations

1,706

1,965

Total current liabilities

202,841

185,193

Accrued lease obligations

18,321

18,979

Other long term liabilities

13,577

13,827

Long-term debt

75,000

75,000

Total liabilities

309,739

292,999

Commitments and contingencies




Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 66,258,163 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 59,182,176 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017

662

592

Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 6,731,845 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017



67

Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 40,331,989 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 40,331,989 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017

404

404

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017



Additional paid-in capital

675,895

673,141

Accumulated deficit

(7,760)

(17,859)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

43

302

Total stockholders' equity

669,244

656,647

Noncontrolling interests

412,026

406,722

Total equity

1,081,270

1,063,369

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,391,009

$

1,356,368

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(in thousands)


Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)

$

16,132

$

(12,280)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities




Depreciation and amortization

31,423

21,650

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

554

(1,105)

Bad debt expense

485

334

Amortization of debt issuance costs

172

309

Equity-based compensation

2,481

643

Impairment of investment

2,000

Other operating items, net

117

Changes in operating assets and liabilities




Accounts receivable

(33,691)

(21,157)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,017)

1,337

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

16,549

2,333

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

35,205

(7,936)

Cash flows from investing activities




Acquisitions, net of cash received



(49,004)

Purchase of property and equipment

(32,612)

(10,806)

Proceeds received from sale of property and equipment

1,609

1,753

Net cash used in investing activities

(31,003)

(58,057)

Cash flows from financing activities




Proceeds from revolving line of credit and issuance of long-term debt



34,000

Payments of capital lease obligations

(511)

Proceeds from share issuance

130

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(161)

Share repurchases

(264)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(806)

34,000

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(53)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,343

(31,993)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,774

40,041

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

6,117

$

8,048

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:




Cash paid for interest

$

991

$

427

Cash paid for taxes

$

344

$

12

Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:




Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

9,632

$

4,766

Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, taxes and depreciation & amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus impairment of investment, lease abandonment costs, non-recurring severance expenses, non-recurring transaction costs, non-cash compensation expenses, plus/(minus) non-cash loss (gain) on sale of subsidiaries and other assets, plus/(minus) foreign currency loss (gain), plus inventory write downs and other non-recurring charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.

Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 6. Selected Financial Data" in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:

Rockwater



Three Months Ended

One Month
Ended
October 31,

Three Months
Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

2017

March 31, 2017

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

16,132

$

(14,950)

$

701

$

(12,280)

Interest expense

1,151

4,744

468

730

Tax expense (benefit)

462

(525)

121

106

Depreciation and amortization

31,423

34,993

4,806

21,650

EBITDA

49,168

24,262

6,096

10,206

Impairment of investment

2,000





Lease abandonment costs

1,124

701

50

1,863

Non-recurring severance expenses



4,039

125

Non-recurring transaction costs

2,694

4,717

627

748

Non-cash compensation expenses

2,481

5,910

387

643

Non-cash loss (gain) on sale of subsidiaries and other assets

1,515

965

(3)

309

Foreign currency loss (gain)

400

(281)

404

Inventory write downs

266





Other non-recurring charges



3,563

21

Adjusted EBITDA

$

59,648

$

43,876

$

7,707

$

13,769

Contacts:

Select Energy Services

Gary Gillette - CFO & SVP

Chris George - Sr. Director, Finance & Investor Relations

(713) 296-1073


IR@selectenergyservices.com



Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Lisa Elliott

713-529-6600

WTTR@dennardlascar.com

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-energy-services-reports-2018-first-quarter-results-300646628.html

SOURCE Select Energy Services, Inc.

Also from this source

