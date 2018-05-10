Select Energy Services Reports 2018 First Quarter Results

HOUSTON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) ("Select" or "the Company"), a leading provider of total water management and chemical solutions to the North American unconventional oil and gas industry, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2018 was $376.4 million as compared to $304.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $99.9 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net income for the first quarter of 2018 was $16.1 million as compared to a net loss of $14.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a net loss of $12.3 million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $59.6 million in the first quarter of 2018 as compared to $43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $13.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. Due to the timing of Select's merger with Rockwater Energy Solutions, Inc. ("Rockwater") that closed on November 1, 2017, results in the fourth quarter of 2017 do not include Rockwater's operating results for the month of October, which included approximately $70.1 million in revenue, $0.7 million in net income and $7.7 million in Adjusted EBITDA.

Holli Ladhani, President and CEO, stated, "We are very encouraged by how the company progressed during the first quarter. The integration of Rockwater has gone well and is reflected in our first quarter results with solid net income and cash flow. With a supportive backdrop of rising oil prices and overall strong market fundamentals, we will continue to remain focused on further improving our margins in the second quarter."

(1)

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

Cash Flow from Operations for the first quarter was $35.2 million. Capital expenditures for the quarter were $32.6 million, which were fully funded with Cash Flow from Operations, which also included $18.2 million of working capital build. Total cash during the quarter increased $3.3 million and, at March 31, 2018, cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.1 million and outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility of $75.0 million. In addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Company had approximately $160.8 million of available borrowing capacity under our revolving credit facility after giving effect to $19.8 million of outstanding letters of credit, providing total liquidity of $166.9 million.

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Revenue









Water solutions and related services $ 281,555

$ 78,377 Accommodations and rentals

14,744



9,515 Wellsite completion and construction services

16,466



12,033 Oilfield chemical product sales

63,630



— Total revenue

376,395



99,925 Costs of revenue









Water solutions and related services

215,425



60,621 Accommodations and rentals

10,665



7,923 Wellsite completion and construction services

14,390



10,419 Oilfield chemical product sales

57,084



— Depreciation and amortization

30,882



21,204 Total costs of revenue

328,446



100,167 Gross profit (loss)

47,949



(242) Operating expenses









Selling, general and administrative

25,681



9,957 Depreciation and amortization

541



446 Impairment of investment

2,000



— Lease abandonment costs

1,124



1,863 Total operating expenses

29,346



12,266 Income (loss) from operations

18,603



(12,508) Other income (expense)









Interest expense, net

(1,151)



(730) Foreign currency losses, net

(400)



— Other (expense) income, net

(458)



1,064 Income (loss) before tax expense

16,594



(12,174) Tax expense

(462)



(106) Net income (loss)

16,132



(12,280) Less: net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(6,033)



8,108 Net income (loss) attributable to Select Energy Services, Inc. $ 10,099

$ (4,172)











Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:









Class A—Basic $ 0.15

$ (0.21) Class A-1—Basic $ —

$ (0.21) Class A-2—Basic $ 0.15

$ — Class B—Basic $ —

$ —











Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:









Class A—Diluted $ 0.15

$ (0.21) Class A-1—Diluted $ —

$ (0.21) Class A-2—Diluted $ 0.15

$ — Class B—Diluted $ —

$ —

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in thousands, except share data)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(unaudited)



Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,117

$ 2,774 Accounts receivable trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,341 and $2,979, respectively

407,046



373,633 Accounts receivable, related parties

7,206



7,669 Inventories

44,501



44,598 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

20,295



17,842 Total current assets

485,165



446,516 Property and equipment

1,051,970



1,034,995 Accumulated depreciation

(578,220)



(560,886) Property and equipment, net

473,750



474,109 Goodwill

275,795



273,421 Other intangible assets, net

152,215



156,066 Other assets

4,084



6,256 Total assets $ 1,391,009

$ 1,356,368 Liabilities and Equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 62,415

$ 52,579 Accounts payable and accrued expenses, related parties

2,600



2,772 Accrued salaries and benefits

20,222



21,324 Accrued insurance

11,928



12,510 Sales tax payable

12,570



12,931 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

91,400



81,112 Current portion of capital lease obligations

1,706



1,965 Total current liabilities

202,841



185,193 Accrued lease obligations

18,321



18,979 Other long term liabilities

13,577



13,827 Long-term debt

75,000



75,000 Total liabilities

309,739



292,999 Commitments and contingencies









Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 66,258,163 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 350,000,000 shares authorized and 59,182,176 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017

662



592 Class A-2 common stock, $0.01 par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 40,000,000 shares authorized, 6,731,845 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017

—



67 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 40,331,989 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018; 150,000,000 shares authorized and 40,331,989 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2017

404



404 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

—



— Additional paid-in capital

675,895



673,141 Accumulated deficit

(7,760)



(17,859) Accumulated other comprehensive income

43



302 Total stockholders' equity

669,244



656,647 Noncontrolling interests

412,026



406,722 Total equity

1,081,270



1,063,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,391,009

$ 1,356,368

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities









Net income (loss) $ 16,132

$ (12,280) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









Depreciation and amortization

31,423



21,650 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

554



(1,105) Bad debt expense

485



334 Amortization of debt issuance costs

172



309 Equity-based compensation

2,481



643 Impairment of investment

2,000



— Other operating items, net

117



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable

(33,691)



(21,157) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,017)



1,337 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

16,549



2,333 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

35,205



(7,936) Cash flows from investing activities









Acquisitions, net of cash received

—



(49,004) Purchase of property and equipment

(32,612)



(10,806) Proceeds received from sale of property and equipment

1,609



1,753 Net cash used in investing activities

(31,003)



(58,057) Cash flows from financing activities









Proceeds from revolving line of credit and issuance of long-term debt

—



34,000 Payments of capital lease obligations

(511)



— Proceeds from share issuance

130



— Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(161)



— Share repurchases

(264)



— Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(806)



34,000 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(53)



— Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

3,343



(31,993) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

2,774



40,041 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 6,117

$ 8,048 Supplemental cash flow disclosure:









Cash paid for interest $ 991

$ 427 Cash paid for taxes $ 344

$ 12 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing activities:









Capital expenditures included in accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 9,632

$ 4,766

Comparison of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income, plus interest expense, taxes and depreciation & amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, plus impairment of investment, lease abandonment costs, non-recurring severance expenses, non-recurring transaction costs, non-cash compensation expenses, plus/(minus) non-cash loss (gain) on sale of subsidiaries and other assets, plus/(minus) foreign currency loss (gain), plus inventory write downs and other non-recurring charges. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that we believe provide useful information to external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies because it allows them to compare our operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of our capital structure (such as varying levels of interest expense), asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and non-recurring items outside the control of our management team. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because we believe they provide useful information regarding the factors and trends affecting our business in addition to measures calculated under GAAP.

Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures has important limitations as an analytical tool due to exclusion of some but not all items that affect the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. You should not consider EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For further discussion, please see "Item 6. Selected Financial Data" in our 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

The following tables present a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:







Rockwater







Three Months Ended

One Month

Ended

October 31,

Three Months

Ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

2017

March 31, 2017

(unaudited)

(in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 16,132

$ (14,950)

$ 701

$ (12,280) Interest expense

1,151



4,744



468



730 Tax expense (benefit)

462



(525)



121



106 Depreciation and amortization

31,423



34,993



4,806



21,650 EBITDA

49,168



24,262



6,096



10,206 Impairment of investment

2,000



—



—



— Lease abandonment costs

1,124



701



50



1,863 Non-recurring severance expenses

—



4,039



125



— Non-recurring transaction costs

2,694



4,717



627



748 Non-cash compensation expenses

2,481



5,910



387



643 Non-cash loss (gain) on sale of subsidiaries and other assets

1,515



965



(3)



309 Foreign currency loss (gain)

400



(281)



404



— Inventory write downs

266



—



—



— Other non-recurring charges

—



3,563



21



— Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,648

$ 43,876

$ 7,707

$ 13,769

