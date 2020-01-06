Select GCR, 2020 is the year for Government contracts

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business owners see there are millions or billions in contracts being awarded within their industry, but normally find it difficult to connect the dots, build the relationships, or get their piece of the pie.

Select GCR takes the time to learn about each client's business, then helps position that business for success within the federal sector. To date, procuring over 500 million in contracts, grants, and other financial assistance.

By implementing technology through our Select GCR Pro database we connect our clients to all Government websites and databases with a click of the mouse. This quickly provides them access to all contracts and contact information for all parties involved. And since clients would normally go to numerous websites, or would not be able to find this information, this program has really changed the game, says Select GCR Owner, Mandy Bortz

Select GCR creates a unique marketing plan specifically for each client, using old fashioned marketing concepts. Clients are shown the awarded dollars, agencies and businesses involved, provided educational docs, templates, and the all-important targeted lists to contact via email and by phone to build needed relationships.

By having all of this public information at our client's fingertips, and by allowing them to search on one unique platform really simplifies and streamlines the process. And since we help position each business for success, provide them the tool to find contracts and contacts, personally help them, teach them what to look for, why they're looking for it, what to do with it when they find it, what to say, and what to send, we have really created something special, says contract consultant Jay Jeffrey.

About Select GCR:

Select GCR is a full service administrative, processing and marketing firm that helps businesses register with the Federal Government to attain Government contracts. Their ownership has appeared on Fox News, Bloomberg and Digital Spotlight, and has been involved in numerous speaking engagements to inform the public of their services and how businesses can enter the Federal sector. Being labeled as the preeminent authority for Government registrations and marketing to the Government to attain contracts, Select GCR has helped thousands of businesses increase revenue and diversify their business by working with the Federal Government.

