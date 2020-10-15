Select GCR helped position MS Fruit for Government contracts, and their effort pays off BIG time

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2016, Select GCR helped MS fruit register with SAM.gov, and as a certified woman owned business. Within a few months, MS fruit realized it's going to take more than just registering their business to attain Government opportunities. Select GCR provided tools, education, templates, marketing, and overall help to expedite their client's knowledge and success into this apace environment.

How can Select GCR help your business?

After multiple conversations with their assigned Government procurement adviser, MS fruit was ready to market their business to the Government, because if they didn't, who would ever know they were registered, certified, and a viable option for upcoming Government opportunities.

Lindsey Mabry, owner of MS fruit & vegetable company, had the foresight to position her business with the government, and was now ready to take the next recommended steps.

The marketing plan was created, the business was positioned to be seen, MS fruit was introduced to all parties involved, but was not seeing good results. Businesses that regularly market and advertise know at times they do not see quick results from their efforts, and this was definitely the case for MS Fruit.

After months of marketing, bad results, and an expressed lack of satisfaction from MS fruit, one day the phone rang. It was a Government department that was heavily involved in awarding contracts, and they received MS fruit's Government resume a few months ago from those very same marketing efforts.

"We were told it would take time, and if we were taking the proper steps and making an effort, we would see results at some point. Yes, we were becoming impatient, but the government's delayed response was well worth the wait," says Lindsey Mabry.

Prior to taking these steps, MS fruit never attained a Government contract and/or grant, but as of today they've won over 9,708.

"The story of MS fruit is about registering with, and marketing to the United States Government, says, Jason Bortz, owner of Select GCR. They wanted to diversify their business, took the recommended steps, and with perseverance and patients they achieved success in tune of thousands of contracts and millions of dollars."

