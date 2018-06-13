Select GCR Helps Clients Diversify to Reduce Fear of a Recession

All over the news comments are made that the U.S. is due for an "interruption" or "market correction". We also hear that the Federal Reserve will be raising interest rates this year and next. What goes up does come down when looking at the history of the economy, and since we have been on a good ride for some time there will be a down turn at some point.

With the uncertainty of the economy looming many B2B ﬁrms are now entering the B2G market. Seasoned business owners know that diversifying is a key to success, so many are now working commercial and government accounts.

If a business only works with the federal government, that business will experience the same fluctuations and risks each year. Likewise, if a business only works commercial accounts they will experience the ebbs and flows of that market.

A business should not rely on one source of revenue. This would be like opening a business and only having one client. If you put all your eggs in one basket, your economy's going to be askew. So it is best to diversify and work commercial, federal, state; and local opportunities.

Peter Cerreta, President of 3D Connectors stated, "Select GCR helped my business attain a GSA schedule and now I have an abundance of commercial and government work. We no longer have a slow time of the year, and we are growing at a fast pace since we diversified the business."

The Federal Government spends hundreds of billions on goods and services annually, and as one of the world's largest consumers, this is a proﬁtable market for companies small and large.

Since the government and commercial business have different predictable and cyclical purchasing habits, this gives each business a great opportunity to increase revenue and limit risk.

