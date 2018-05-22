Select GCR, Sharing Government Website know-how for maximum contract success

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectGCR.com, a government contract consulting agency has helped thousands of businesses register and succeed within the federal sector by focusing on the small details and simplifying the process for their clients.

"Not only do we complete our client's registrations and help them market to the government, we provide detailed step by step instructions as we go through the process to create a more informed and independent successful client," says Select GCR Owner, Mandy Bortz.

When registering for SAM (System for Award Management)

Fill out the secondary form if you qualify for a certain socioeconomic status – you will now automatically be self-certified. Register your business with www.DSBS.SBA.gov (Dynamic small Business Search) – your business can now be selected for no bid contract opportunities. Select yes when it comes to disaster recovery – your business can now be chosen in a time of crisis by FEMA. Register with www.FBO.gov (Federal Business Opportunities) – you will now receive daily emails and have searching capabilities for all available contracts.

When registering for GSA (General Services Administration). After completing the most rigorous application of them all there are additional steps that must be taken to achieve contracting success.

Upload a catalog of your offerings into www.GSAadvantage.gov – this website is used by Government buyers to shop and purchase your products and/or services without having to contact you. Set up your profile within www.EBUY.GSA.gov – this website will allow you to view all RFI (Request for Information), or RFP (Request for Proposal) that are submitted to your business for opportunities.

In most cases your business will only be one of three that is being considered for that contract. Giving you at least a 33% chance to attain that contract.

Listed above is just a small sample of some of the steps that individuals are not aware of and skip when registering on their own.

Select GCR can help with all registrations, capability statements, CO contact lists, email campaigns, and for an all in one program that helps with everything contracting related check out – Select GCR Pro

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/select-gcr-sharing-government-website-know-how-for-maximum-contract-success-300652066.html

SOURCE Select GCR