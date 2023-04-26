Select Group announces strategic partnership with Hamzah Sheeraz, WBC Silver Middleweight Champion and The Young Boxer of the Year 2022

DUBAI, UAE, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, one of the region's most premium private real estate development and investment group, announced its partnership with rising 23-year-old British Muslim boxer Hamzah Sheeraz. Currently ranked 12th in the world, Hamzah is the reigning WBC International Silver Middleweight Champion.

As part of this new relationship, Select Group is committed to supporting Hamzah Sheeraz in his rise to the top of the boxing world while leveraging joint strategic commercial initiatives to further position the young champion on a global scale. The announcement of this collaboration aligns with the Group's vision within its venture capital vertical, identifying strategic investment partnership opportunities in companies and individuals that showcase an outstanding potential for continued excellence.

Sheeraz was born in Slough, England, into a family of fighters, with both his grandfather and uncle being avid boxers. Sheeraz was first directed to a gym by his uncle at the age of eight, had his first bout at 12, and soon became a three-time finalist at the national junior championships. To date, Hamzah Sheeraz's record stands at 17-0, of which 13 wins are by knockout. He trains in Los Angeles, USA and Dubai UAE and is planning his next competition fight in the summer of 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, Rahail Aslam, the Group CEO and founder of Select Group said: "We are thrilled to partner with Hamzah Sheeraz, who continues to push for greatness, and his story and values are an inspiration to many young sportsmen and women around the world. As a brand, we share many of his attributes; passion, integrity, respect and the dynamic way he grew to his champion titles. We look forward to seeing Hamzah's sporting career prosper with the support of Select Group and wish him all the best for his next fight this summer."

Hamzah Sheeraz, equally delighted about the announcement, said: "I am thrilled to be part of the Select Group family. Having set many benchmarks in the property development sector, Select Group has carved a niche for itself and has become the most-trusted privately-owned developer in Dubai. Select Group and I share a number of similarities. It is about keeping the best shape and training smarter to have the greatest impact during a fight. I trust my experience and skillset to deliver the best results, just as Select Group does while planning and delivering their projects. I'm looking forward to seeing our relationship develop further over time."

Both Rahail Aslam and Hamzah Sheeraz would like to thank Adil Hussain and the Legal Blows team for facilitating the formalisation of the strategic partnership.

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals including real estate development, strategic investments, residential, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group has delivered over 7,000 homes, more than 20 million sq ft, currently with another 5,000 homes under construction, a combined Gross Development Value of over AED 20 billion.

