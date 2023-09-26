Nautica, Select Group's 26th project in the UAE, is a vibrant residential development in Dubai Maritime City, featuring meticulously designed one and two-bedroom apartments tailored to young professionals and savvy investors.

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Group, one of the region's premier real estate developers, is excited to announce the launch of Nautica, their latest residential project in Dubai Maritime City, the city's newest emerging waterfront hotspot. With construction expected to be completed by Q4, 2026, Nautica comprises two identical towers, Nautica One and Nautica Two.

SELECT GROUP LAUNCHES NAUTICA: A VIBRANT NAUTICAL-INSPIRED DEVELOPMENT IN DUBAI MARITIME CITY

With its rapidly developing infrastructure and excellent roadways providing seamless access to main expressways, Dubai Maritime City is poised to become the city's next residential hotspot, offering a compelling opportunity for early investors.

Nautica Towers are setting a new benchmark for waterfront living in Dubai Maritime City. These towers feature one and two-bedroom apartments adorned in palettes of slate, cool grey, and warm timber tones. These colours are complemented by sapphire and blue accents, drawing inspiration from the sea and maritime theme. Each Nautica tower comprises 328 apartments ranging from 615 to 1,032 sq ft. With bespoke layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing maximum natural light exposure, these modern homes offer a warm and distinctive ambience designed to provide a sophisticated canvas for residents.

The design philosophy behind both Nautica Towers is centred on amplifying the picturesque views of the surrounding sea vistas and enhancing the natural beauty of their waterfront location. The strategic rotation of the towers to optimize views represents a clever architectural move, ensuring residents can enjoy breathtaking panoramas of the serene sea, the bustling marina, and the lush, low-rise green residential areas nearby.

Residents of each tower will have exclusive access to recreation and leisure amenities strategically located on the 6th level. These amenities include two fully equipped gyms (cardio gym and strength training gym), a 260 sqm infinity pool with sun loungers, a Padel court, an outdoor gym, a 3-on-3 basketball court, and a yoga deck.

Rahail Aslam, the Founder and CEO of Select Group, emphasized the project's alignment with evolving market trends, stating, "As the population of young professionals surges in Dubai and the region, Select Group focuses on reimagining living spaces to meet new expectations. Nautica is designed to resonate with today's Dubai real estate market, catering to the new generation and savvy investors. With a promising urban location, intelligently designed layouts, an attractive price point, and a flexible payment plan, Nautica promises to be an appealing investment option for property buyers."

About Select Group:

Based in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Select Group is an award-winning real estate development and investment firm specialising in a selection of verticals including real estate development, investments, hospitality, and retail.

Select Group has delivered over 7,000 homes, more than 20 million sq ft, currently with another 5,000 homes under construction, a combined Gross Development Value of over AED 20 billion.

