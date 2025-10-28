Select Home Warranty Launches New Website for U.S. Homeowners -- Simplifying How America Protects Its Homes

The redesigned SelectHomeWarranty.com enhances service access, transparency, and online convenience for homeowners nationwide.

MAHWAH, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Home Warranty, a leading national provider of home protection plans, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.selecthomewarranty.com . Built for today's homeowner, the new platform makes it easier than ever to compare plans, request service, and protect major home systems and appliances — all in just a few clicks.

The new digital experience reflects the company's commitment to simpler service, faster access, and complete transparency , setting a new standard for the home-warranty industry.

Smarter Design, Simpler Protection

Homeowners visiting the new Select Home Warranty website can now enjoy faster load times, improved navigation, and clear, actionable content.

Highlights include:

Easy Plan Comparisons: Clear side-by-side coverage options for appliances, systems, or full protection plans.

Clear side-by-side coverage options for appliances, systems, or full protection plans. Transparent Pricing: Honest cost visibility — no hidden fees or confusing fine print.

Honest cost visibility — no hidden fees or confusing fine print. Instant Quote & Enrollment: Personalized protection in minutes with an improved checkout flow.

Personalized protection in minutes with an improved checkout flow. 24/7 Online Claim Center: Submit and track service requests anytime, anywhere.

Submit and track service requests anytime, anywhere. Educational Resources: Articles and FAQs to help homeowners understand coverage and maintenance best practices.

Where Service Meets Simplicity

The redesigned site is anchored in Select Home Warranty's philosophy that home protection should be effortless. Every page was built to make the customer experience faster, clearer, and more reassuring.

"We wanted to make protecting your home as easy as possible," said Joe Shrem , CEO of Select Home Warranty. "Our new website gives homeowners everything they need — instant quotes, real-time claim access, and complete clarity on what's covered — without the hassle or confusion."

The result is a modern, mobile-first experience that connects homeowners to dependable coverage and service professionals in record time.

Empowering Homeowners Nationwide

Unexpected breakdowns of essential systems like HVAC, plumbing, or appliances can lead to costly repairs. Select Home Warranty's new digital platform helps homeowners nationwide protect what matters most with:

Quick online quotes and sign-up

24/7 service claim access

Affordable, comprehensive protection for everyday peace of mind

Learn more or get a free quote today at www.selecthomewarranty.com .

About Select Home Warranty

Founded in 2012, Select Home Warranty is a U.S.-based leader in home warranty and appliance protection . Serving homeowners nationwide, the company offers plans that cover key home systems and appliances against breakdowns from normal wear and tear. With a focus on affordable pricing, reliable service, and simplicity , Select Home Warranty continues to redefine what homeowners expect from a protection provider.

For more information, visit www.selecthomewarranty.com

