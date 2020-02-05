Select HR Tech Conference Aims to Help Businesses Optimize HR Investments

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select HR Tech Conference, a uniquely designed, immersive event to help businesses fully optimize their technology investments, announced today the full program. The conference, being held June 9-11, 2020 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, features in-depth master classes, collaborative hands-on workshops, two powerful keynotes and a Solutions Showcase.

HR technology professionals from SMB and enterprise companies attending Select HR Tech will participate in facilitated peer-to-peer roundtable discussions to develop solutions to shared challenges; in-depth master classes providing intense perspectives on topics; small group discussions with leading industry analysts; plus one-on-one meetings with solution providers to develop tailored approaches to unique challenges. The unveiled program highlights six educational tracks including Building the Business Case, Change Management, Driving Project Success, Going Global, New Technologies Impacting HR and Workforce Transformation.

"The ability to drive growth and performance through HR technology has been proven time and again," said Jeanne Achille, Program Chair, Select HR Tech. "With the impact of the Fourth Industrial Revolution already underway, 2020 is the year of digital disruption, which makes the launch of Select HR Tech well-timed and extremely relevant. We're looking forward to sharing this educationally rich program with our attendees."

The 2020 conference will provide hands-on guidance in a collaborative and professionally facilitated environment. Attendees will learn from industry experts, analysts and business leaders in highly anticipated sessions including:

Making Sense of Your HR Stack: Chris Havrilla , VP, Head of HR Technology and Solution Provider Strategy and Research Practice for Bersin, Deloitte Consulting, will explore why organizations must rethink their technology strategy to better support innovation, raise worker productivity and lower cost.

, VP, Head of HR Technology and Solution Provider Strategy and Research Practice for Bersin, Deloitte Consulting, will explore why organizations must rethink their technology strategy to better support innovation, raise worker productivity and lower cost. Your HR Tech Implementation: Now & Then : Facilitated by Jacqueline Kuhn , HRIP, Executive Vice President of Strategic Services at HRchtitect, this workshop encourages attendees to bring their implementation questions as they learn how to get their technology up-and-running while making it count for the future.

: Facilitated by , HRIP, Executive Vice President of Strategic Services at HRchtitect, this workshop encourages attendees to bring their implementation questions as they learn how to get their technology up-and-running while making it count for the future. Designing Worker Experiences in the Digital Organization: This master class, taught by Mimi Brooks , CEO of Logical Design Solutions, will probe the role HR will play in the design of new work, how leaders will lead in this new age of work and how to align mindsets and behaviors needed in reliable, informal work practices in the new digital organization.

Select HR Tech will also include two dynamic keynotes from Jason Averbook, Vinnie Mirchandani and Brian Sommer, as well as a Solutions Showcase that will serve as the backdrop for face-to-face meetings and interactive discussions with top thought leaders and product experts from the industry's best-in-class solutions providers.

Registration is now open. Attendees can get the lowest rate by registering now through March 31, 2020. Seats are limited. For more information and to register, visit www.SelectHRTech.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

