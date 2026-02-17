Select Jewelry, Inc. and Graziella Braccialini Announce Exclusive North American Distribution Agreement to Introduce Breakthrough Graziella Air Lightweight Gold Technology

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Jewelry, Inc. has entered into an exclusive North American distribution agreement with Graziella Braccialini, the renowned Italian luxury group, to bring its groundbreaking Graziella Air lightweight gold technology to major jewelry retailers across the United States and Canada.

Developed by the company's gold division, Graziella Air utilizes a proprietary manufacturing process that produces gold jewelry up to 50% lighter than comparable traditional construction, while engineered to maintain exceptional strength, durability, and the premium quality synonymous with Italian craftsmanship. The innovation provides consumers lightweight comfort and allows retailers to preserve key, high-volume retail price points despite record gold prices and rising global cost pressures.

Under the agreement, Select Jewelry, Inc. will exclusively market, manage, and distribute Graziella collections featuring Graziella Air technology across North America, focusing on strategic partnerships with leading national and regional jewelry retailers.

"Graziella Air technology represents a major advancement for the gold jewelry category at retail," said Ronny Seliktar, President of Select Jewelry, Inc. "It enables retailers to protect the price points consumers respond to most while maintaining the healthy margins required in today's surging gold market and evolving tariff environment. This innovation gives our retail partners a powerful new way to confidently grow their gold jewelry business."

The advanced engineering of Graziella Air arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry, as rising gold prices and tariff pressures challenge traditional gold jewelry merchandising models. By significantly reducing gold weight without compromising design integrity or wearability, the technology creates new opportunities for retailers to sustain gold programs and maintain profitability.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Select Jewelry, Inc. to expand Graziella Braccialini's presence throughout North America," said Eleonora Gori of Graziella Braccialini. "Select Jewelry's deep relationships with major retailers, combined with their proven ability to build and manage successful jewelry programs, make them the ideal partner to introduce our latest innovations to the U.S. and Canadian markets. Together, we are bringing retailers a new generation of Italian gold jewelry that answers today's market challenges while preserving the beauty and craftsmanship our brands are known for."

Initial Graziella Air assortments will debut with select retail partners in 2026, with broader expansion planned throughout the year. As gold continues its strong market trajectory, this strategic alliance positions Select Jewelry and Graziella Braccialini at the forefront of delivering innovative, margin-conscious gold jewelry solutions to the North American retail landscape.

About Select Jewelry, Inc.

Select Jewelry, Inc. is a leading developer and marketer of fine jewelry collections, partnering with premier global manufacturers and major retailers. The company is recognized for delivering innovative product solutions that combine design excellence, advanced manufacturing, and strong retail performance. With direct access to influential celebrity and influencer communities, Select Jewelry creates powerful brand connections that drive visibility, consumer demand, and meaningful retail growth across all omni-channel retail platforms.

About Graziella Braccialini

Graziella Braccialini is a world-renowned Italian luxury house that unites the worlds of fine jewelry and high fashion. The company operates two distinct pillars: its historic gold brand, Graziella, based in Arezzo, and its celebrated fashion brand, Braccialini, based in Florence. Celebrated for its design leadership and technological innovation, Graziella Braccialini continues to pioneer advanced manufacturing techniques, such as the Graziella Air technology, that enhance the beauty, durability, and accessibility of fine gold jewelry for retailers and consumers worldwide.

