Select Justice advocates for women in support of ovarian cancer as a result of Baby Powder usage.

Select Justice is proud to stand up and support women who were diagnosed with ovarian cancer caused by the usage of Baby Powder. Being nationally recognized for helping women and their families in the fight against these injustices, Select Justice has, to date, helped over 5,000 women to join the fight against Johnson and Johnson for selling and marketing a dangerous product that was known to contain asbestos.

"The current $100 million agreed by Johnson and Johnson to settle over 1000 lawsuits marks the first time that J&J is settling a bulk of cases vs individual ones," states Ben Slor, Vice President of Select Justice. "This is monumental and allows the public concern over J&J's Baby Powder to move forward quickly. Additionally, we are proud to support our Make a Difference Scholarship . Educating and empowering women and their families to learn and understand their rights around illnesses and injuries caused by harmful products in the market is central to our mission at Select Justice."

With this recent reported announcement, ovarian cancer claims are moving forward at a rapid pace claiming J&J's Baby Powder contains cancer-causing asbestos. The claims are largely based on the fact that Johnson & Johnson failed to warn women about the risk of developing ovarian cancer by using its products for feminine hygiene. This has led to many people seeking justice for harm that may have come to them or a loved one due to the company's failure to warn them and deliberately marketing to the health & wellbeing of women. If you like to submit your case for evaluation, now is the time to get started.

