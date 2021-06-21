Select Medical and Ascension Saint Thomas Enter Joint Venture to Expand Post-Acute Access to Care in Middle Tennessee

MECHANICBURG, Pa. and NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical and Ascension Saint Thomas today announced a joint venture partnership to expand critical illness recovery hospital services, licensed as long-term acute care, in the Nashville and surrounding communities to meet the growing needs of chronic, critically ill patients.

Select Medical has operated a freestanding 70-bed critical illness recovery hospital on the campus of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown since 1998. That facility, Select Specialty Hospital – Nashville, will be contributed to the joint venture as well as a new 30-bed satellite critical illness recovery hospital to be located inside Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West bringing the total number of beds to 100.

"As we continue to see a rise in chronic, critically ill conditions among aging patients, access to best-in-class specialty care has become a priority," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president and chief operating officer of specialty hospitals at Select Medical. "We are honored to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas to expand the availability of critical illness recovery services for this growing patient population, and their families, across the Nashville region."

"Ascension Saint Thomas is honored to continue serving Middle Tennesseans in new and exciting ways through the expansion of our longstanding partnership with Select Medical," said Tim Adams, president and chief executive officer, Ascension Saint Thomas. "Select Medical shares our commitment to making highly personalized care accessible to all."

"Select Specialty Hospital is an important addition to the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West campus and the broader Middle Tennessee community," said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and chief executive officer, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital, Midtown and West campuses. "The creation of this state-of-the-art 'hospital within a hospital' is a direct response to the region's rapidly growing needs for critical illness recovery services."

About Ascension Saint Thomas

In Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas operates ten hospital campuses in addition to a comprehensive network of affiliated joint ventures, medical practices, clinics and rehabilitation facilities that cover a 68-county area and employ more than 10,000 associates. Across the state, Ascension Saint Thomas provided more than $150 million in community benefit and care of persons living in poverty in fiscal year 2020. Serving Tennessee for 22 years, Ascension is a Catholic faith-based healthcare organization committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable.

About Ascension

Ascension is a faith-based healthcare organization dedicated to transformation through innovation across the continuum of care. As the largest non-profit and Catholic health system in the U.S., Ascension is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to all, with special attention to persons living in poverty and those most vulnerable. In FY2020, Ascension provided $2.4 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes more than 160,000 associates and 40,000 aligned providers. The national health system operates more than 2,600 sites of care – including 145 hospitals and more than 40 senior living facilities – in 19 states and the District of Columbia, while providing a variety of services including clinical and network services, venture capital investing, investment management, biomedical engineering, facilities management, risk management, and contracting through Ascension's own group purchasing organization.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2021, Select Medical operated 99 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 30 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,809 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 519 occupational health centers in 41 states. At March 31, 2021, Select Medical had combined operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia and employed more than 48,000 people. For more information, visit www.selectmedical.com.

