Select Medical and AtlantiCare Enter Joint Venture to Own and Operate New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital and 13 Outpatient Physical Therapy Centers in Southeastern New Jersey

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced a joint venture agreement with AtlantiCare to own and manage operations of a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital and 13 outpatient physical therapy centers throughout the southeastern region of New Jersey. Select Medical will serve as both the majority owner and managing partner across the two post-acute care lines. Subject to state approvals, the construction of the new state-of-the-art hospital in Galloway Township will begin this year.

"We are pleased to partner with AtlantiCare to meet the advanced and growing needs of inpatient and outpatient rehabilitative care throughout Atlantic County," said Tom Mullin, executive vice president of hospital operations at Select Medical. "Together, we will provide a full continuum of coordinated care built on clinical excellence, quality and outcomes that help patients heal, recover and return to community."

Under the agreement, Select Medical will contribute 13 outpatient physical therapy centers under its NovaCare Rehabilitation brand. All are currently operating in the southeastern region.

"As our partnership with Select Medical has developed so too have the possibilities for patient care in our region," said Lori Herndon, president and CEO of AtlantiCare. "Staying at the forefront of healthcare and growing access to critical services is part of how we build healthy communities. With Select Medical, we will be able to continue to deliver on that important mission."

Expected to open in 2024/2025, the new inpatient rehabilitation hospital will carry the Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation name and serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including stroke and other neurological disorders, brain injury, spinal cord injury, amputation and other complex orthopedic conditions.

Outpatient programs and services currently available at NovaCare Rehabilitation centers include physical therapy, occupational therapy, hand therapy, pelvic health, sports medicine, cancer rehabilitation and more. To learn more, find a location or schedule an appointment, visit: www.novacare.com.

About AtlantiCare

AtlantiCare is an integrated healthcare system based in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, whose more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers serve the community in more than 100 locations in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May and Ocean counties of southern New Jersey. Its vision of building healthy communities together drives its mission of making a difference in health and healing, one person at a time, through caring and trusting relationships. A Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winner, AtlantiCare was also included in Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work. AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center was the 105th hospital in the nation to attain the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Magnet™ designation in 2004 and earned redesignation in 2008, 2013, in 2018. Learn more at atlanticare.org or 1-888-569-1000.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of December 31, 2022, Select Medical operated 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 31 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,928 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia. Concentra operated 540 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2022, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit: www.selectmedical.com.

