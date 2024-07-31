SELECT MEDICAL AND CEDARS-SINAI LAUNCH SPECIALIZED SPINE CARE PROGRAM IN GREATER LOS ANGELES REGION

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., and LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical and Cedars-Sinai today announced the launch of a specialized spine care program for patients with acute or chronic spine conditions. The evidence-based physical therapy program, an outgrowth of a joint partnership between Select Medical and Cedars-Sinai, will be delivered at 11 Select Physical Therapy centers across the Los Angeles region.

"We are excited to partner with Cedars-Sinai to launch this innovative spine care program that is designed to optimize patient function and reduce the need for surgical intervention," said Alan Evans, vice president of outpatient clinical programs and education at Select Medical. "Conservative management through physical therapy can be effective in most patients with lower back pain, and also reduces care costs by decreasing the need for opioids, diagnostic testing and procedures. Our goal is to return patients to a healthy, active lifestyle as quickly and safely as possible."

A tailored care plan is created for each patient to achieve their goals, incorporating interventions aligned with current best practice as defined by the American College of Physicians, the American Physical Therapy Association and other leading medical authorities.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Select Medical physical therapy to bring this specialized spine care program to our community," said David Skaggs, MD, co-director of Cedars-Sinai Spine. "This partnership reflects our conservative spine care philosophy to offer patients non-invasive therapeutic options before turning to surgery, and it allows us to combine our medical and surgical expertise with Select Medical's extensive network and physical therapy experience. Together, we aim to provide patients with comprehensive, evidence-based care that enhances their quality of life."

Select Medical and Cedars-Sinai entered a joint venture partnership in 2021 to provide world-class outpatient rehabilitation services throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

Select Physical Therapy centers offering the new spine care program are located in Beverly Hills, Glendale, Manhattan Beach, Marina del Rey, Tarzana, Verdugo Hills, West Hills and four in Los Angeles. Appointments can be scheduled through a referring physician, or directly by dialing 866-960-2972 or visiting here.

About Cedars-Sinai

Cedars-Sinai is a leader in providing high-quality healthcare encompassing primary care, specialized medicine and research. Since 1902, Cedars-Sinai has evolved to meet the needs of one of the most diverse regions in the nation, setting standards in quality and innovative patient care, research, teaching and community service. Today, Cedars-Sinai is known for its national leadership in transforming healthcare for the benefit of patients. Cedars-Sinai impacts the future of healthcare by developing new approaches to treatment and educating tomorrow's health professionals. Additionally, Cedars-Sinai demonstrates a commitment to the community through programs that improve the health of its most vulnerable residents.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of June 30, 2024, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 29 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,925 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 547 occupational health centers in 41 states. At June 30, 2024, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

