Select Medical and CoxHealth Enter a Joint Venture Agreement to Build a New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Southwest Missouri

News provided by

Select Medical Holdings Corporation

10 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation and CoxHealth announced today that they have signed a joint venture partnership agreement to build and operate a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Southwest Missouri.  The new facility will be operated by Select Medical as the managing partner

"As the demand for inpatient rehabilitative care continues to rise, we are pleased to partner with CoxHealth to serve the needs of this growing patient population," said Tom Mullin, president of specialty hospitals at Select Medical.  "Our shared commitment to deliver an exceptional patient experience will allow Missourians to have access to best-in-class care across the full continuum so they may return to quality of life."

Subject to regulatory approval, the agreement includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital.  The facility is tentatively planned for opening in the fourth quarter 2025, at a location to be announced at a later date.

The joint venture will also consolidate the inpatient rehabilitation care CoxHealth currently offers at the Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital inpatient unit and the acute rehabilitation unit at Cox Medical Center Branson with the Select Specialty Hospital – Springfield acute rehabilitation unit.

"In partnering with Select Medical, we are joining forces with a leading post-acute care provider known for its clinical excellence, quality and outcomes," said Ashley Casad, senior vice president and president of CoxHealth's Springfield Hospitals. "The new venture will bring additional expertise and an updated facility for the patients we serve. Through this partnership, we can enhance the service to our patients, faster than either organization can do on its own."

About CoxHealth
CoxHealth is a locally owned not-for-profit health system, operating six hospitals, five ERs and more than 80 clinics. The system has more than 13,000 employees throughout southwest Missouri. CoxHealth is also Missouri's first hospital system accredited by DNV Healthcare for quality and patient safety.  For more information, visit www.coxhealth.com.

About Select Medical 
Select Medical is one of the largest providers of post-acute care, operating 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,946 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, 539 occupational health centers in 41 states, and 145 onsite clinics at employer worksites. At September 30, 2023, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia.  For more information, visit www.selectmedical.com

Media Contacts
Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035
CoxHealth: Randy Berger, [email protected] or 417-269-3171

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation

Also from this source

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Potential Separation of Concentra

Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced that its board of directors has approved a...

Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 and Cash Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical," "we," "us," or "our") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its third quarter ended...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.