Select Medical and CoxHealth Enter a Joint Venture Agreement to Build a New Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in Southwest Missouri

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation and CoxHealth announced today that they have signed a joint venture partnership agreement to build and operate a new inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Southwest Missouri. The new facility will be operated by Select Medical as the managing partner

"As the demand for inpatient rehabilitative care continues to rise, we are pleased to partner with CoxHealth to serve the needs of this growing patient population," said Tom Mullin, president of specialty hospitals at Select Medical. "Our shared commitment to deliver an exceptional patient experience will allow Missourians to have access to best-in-class care across the full continuum so they may return to quality of life."

Subject to regulatory approval, the agreement includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital. The facility is tentatively planned for opening in the fourth quarter 2025, at a location to be announced at a later date.

The joint venture will also consolidate the inpatient rehabilitation care CoxHealth currently offers at the Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital inpatient unit and the acute rehabilitation unit at Cox Medical Center Branson with the Select Specialty Hospital – Springfield acute rehabilitation unit.

"In partnering with Select Medical, we are joining forces with a leading post-acute care provider known for its clinical excellence, quality and outcomes," said Ashley Casad, senior vice president and president of CoxHealth's Springfield Hospitals. "The new venture will bring additional expertise and an updated facility for the patients we serve. Through this partnership, we can enhance the service to our patients, faster than either organization can do on its own."

About CoxHealth

CoxHealth is a locally owned not-for-profit health system, operating six hospitals, five ERs and more than 80 clinics. The system has more than 13,000 employees throughout southwest Missouri. CoxHealth is also Missouri's first hospital system accredited by DNV Healthcare for quality and patient safety. For more information, visit www.coxhealth.com.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest providers of post-acute care, operating 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,946 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, 539 occupational health centers in 41 states, and 145 onsite clinics at employer worksites. At September 30, 2023, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contacts

Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

CoxHealth: Randy Berger, [email protected] or 417-269-3171

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation