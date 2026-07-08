Select Medical and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Form Joint Venture Partnership to Provide Critical Illness Recovery and Acute Care Rehabilitation Across Florida Panhandle

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Corporation and Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) announced today they have entered a joint venture partnership to operate a 47-bed specialty hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. The hospital will include 19 critical illness recovery (licensed as long-term acute care) and 28 acute rehabilitation beds to serve the growing post-acute care needs across the Florida Panhandle. Select Medical will serve as the majority owner and managing partner, leveraging its national expertise in rehabilitation and long-term acute care while partnering with TMH's trusted regional healthcare network.

"We have provided care for critically ill patients for more than two decades in the Tallahassee market under our Select Specialty Hospital brand and Tallahassee Memorial has been an outstanding partner every step of the way," said Tom Mullin, chief executive officer, Select Medical. "This joint venture formalizes our relationship and shared commitment to deliver world-class care across a full continuum that allows patients to have a seamless healing and recovery experience, ultimately returning to home and community."

The joint venture Select Specialty Hospital will remain in its current location at 1554 Surgeons Drive in Tallahassee and undergo expansion construction over the next several months with planned completion in late Q4 2026.

"This partnership reflects our shared commitment to meeting the growing healthcare needs of our region," said Ryan Smith, president, Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. "Having access to these specialized services adjacent to our Tallahassee campus strengthens care coordination and ensures more patients can receive high-quality critical illness recovery and rehabilitation services close to home."

About Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare

Founded in 1948, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare (TMH) is a private, nonprofit community healthcare system committed to transforming care, advancing health and improving lives with an ultimate vision of being known as the most engaged and supportive organization in America. Serving 21 counties in North Florida and South Georgia, TMH is comprised of a 772-bed acute care hospital, a surgery and adult ICU center, a psychiatric hospital, multiple specialty care centers, five residency programs and 50 affiliated physician practices. TMH has established partnerships with Alliant Management Services, Apalachee Center, Calhoun Liberty Hospital, Capital Health Plan, Doctors' Memorial Hospital, Florida State University, Big Bend Hospice and Radiology Associates. For more information, visit TMH.ORG.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, and outpatient rehabilitation clinics in the United States based on number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, and the outpatient rehabilitation segment. As of March 31, 2026, Select Medical operated 103 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 41 rehabilitation hospitals in 15 states, and 1,912 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. At March 31, 2026, Select Medical had operations in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Media Contacts

Select Medical: Shelly Eckenroth, [email protected] or 717-920-4035

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare: Macy Layton, [email protected] or 850-431-5875

SOURCE Select Medical Holdings Corporation