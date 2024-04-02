SELECT MEDICAL AND UF HEALTH JACKSONVILLE FORM JOINT VENTURE TO PROVIDE INPATIENT REHABILITATIVE CARE TO NORTHERN FLORIDA REGION

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced it has signed a joint venture agreement with UF Health Jacksonville to establish a 48-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital within UF Health North in Jacksonville, Florida.

"We are seeing the need for inpatient rehabilitative care following stroke, traumatic brain injury and other debilitating medical conditions and illness continue to steadily rise across Florida," said Tom Mullin, president of Select Medical. "The collaboration efforts of Select Medical and UF Health Jacksonville will soon provide a unique rehabilitative setting for patients to receive the full continuum of care to recover, resume an independent lifestyle and return to community."

The joint venture hospital-in-a-hospital will be branded UF Health Rehabilitation Hospital — North and is expected to open in summer 2024 in the new tower of UF Health North. It will be managed by Select Medical.

"UF Health North is already considered one of the community's top health care providers, and the opening of our new hospital bed tower, which will also house the rehabilitation hospital, will give patients yet another state-of-the-art resource unlike any other in this region," said Patrick L. Green, CEO of UF Health Jacksonville. "We're excited to be joining Select Medical in this new venture, and we're certain our patients in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia will feel the same way."

About UF Health Jacksonville

UF Health Jacksonville is at the center of the region's premier academic health center, a leader in the education of health professionals, a hub for clinical research and a unique provider of high-quality patient care. With more than 8,000 faculty, staff and students, the academic health center in Jacksonville is the largest UF campus outside of Gainesville. UF physicians tally more than 600,000 outpatient visits and more than 34,000 inpatient admissions annually.

UF Health in Jacksonville, Florida, is composed of:

UF Health Jacksonville, a 623-bed academic health center near downtown Jacksonville

UF Health North, an inpatient hospital with 92 beds in North Jacksonville

UF Health Science Center Jacksonville, which encompasses three UF colleges in Jacksonville : Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy

: Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy UF Jacksonville Physicians, Inc., which serves as the University of Florida Faculty Practice Plan supporting a network of primary and specialty care centers that offer exceptional patient care throughout Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia

UF Health Jacksonville is a private, not-for-profit hospital, part of the UF Health network that includes campuses in Jacksonville, Gainesville, St. Augustine, and Central Florida, and a research center in Jupiter. Combining strengths with the UF College of Medicine – Jacksonville, we offer residents in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia all the benefits of an academic health center.

About Select Medical

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on number of facilities. As of December 31, 2023, Select Medical operated 107 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 33 rehabilitation hospitals in 13 states, 1,933 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 39 states and the District of Columbia, and 544 occupational health centers in 41 states. At December 31, 2023, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

