Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Business Outlook for 2020 and Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM), today announced its business outlook for calendar year 2020.

Select Medical expects consolidated net operating revenues for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $5.575 billion to $5.675 billion. Select Medical expects net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, other income/(expense), and equity in earnings/(losses), or Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $725 million to $760 million. Select Medical expects fully diluted income per common share for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $1.27 to $1.46.

Select Medical assumed total shares outstanding of 134.5 million when preparing the above business outlook for 2020. This share count includes unvested restricted shares, which have participation rights and are allocated an equitable portion of earnings under the two-class method for calculating income per common share.

The following is a reconciliation of full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed to the low and high points of the range to the closet comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to Select Medical's most recent Form 10-Q filing for a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance and determining resource allocation. Each item presented in the table below is an estimation of full year 2020 expectations (dollars in millions).



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low High Net Income attributable to Select Medical $ 171 $ 197 Net Income attributable to non-controlling interests 72 72 Net Income 243 269 Income tax expense 81 90 Interest expense 188 188 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (29) (29) Income from operations 483 518 Stock compensation expense 30 30 Depreciation and amortization 212 212 Adjusted EBITDA $ 725 $ 760

Select Medical will release the financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 on Thursday, February 20, 2020 after the market closes.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2019 results on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-866-440-2669. The international dial in number is 1-409-220-9844. The conference ID for the call is 8644656. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 12:00pm ET, February 28, 2020. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID for the replay will be 8644656. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,740 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 521 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At December 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Certain statements contained herein that are not descriptions of historical facts are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to factors including the following:

changes in government reimbursement for our services and/or new payment policies may result in a reduction in net operating revenues, an increase in costs, and a reduction in profitability;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals or inpatient rehabilitation facilities to maintain their Medicare certifications may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;

the failure of our Medicare-certified long term care hospitals and inpatient rehabilitation facilities operated as "hospitals within hospitals" to qualify as hospitals separate from their host hospitals may cause our net operating revenues and profitability to decline;

a government investigation or assertion that we have violated applicable regulations may result in sanctions or reputational harm and increased costs;

acquisitions or joint ventures may prove difficult or unsuccessful, use significant resources or expose us to unforeseen liabilities;

our plans and expectations related to our acquisitions and our ability to realize anticipated synergies;

private third-party payors for our services may adopt payment policies that could limit our future net operating revenues and profitability;

the failure to maintain established relationships with the physicians in the areas we serve could reduce our net operating revenues and profitability;

shortages in qualified nurses, therapists, physicians, or other licensed providers could increase our operating costs significantly or limit our ability to staff our facilities;

competition may limit our ability to grow and result in a decrease in our net operating revenues and profitability;

the loss of key members of our management team could significantly disrupt our operations;

the effect of claims asserted against us could subject us to substantial uninsured liabilities;

a security breach of our or our third-party vendors' information technology systems may subject us to potential legal and reputational harm and may result in a violation of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 or the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act; and

other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 .

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

717-972-1100

ir@selectmedical.com

