Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2019

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues increased 8.7% to $1,374.6 million, compared to $1,264.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 27.3% to $112.4 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $88.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 46.9% to $43.7 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $29.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $19.4 million. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $3.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.9% to $171.9 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $147.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $0.24 on a fully diluted basis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.18 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.31 on a fully diluted basis for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $0.20 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt and their related tax effects for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues increased 7.3% to $5,453.9 million, compared to $5,081.3 million for the prior year. Income from operations increased 13.1% to $471.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $417.3 million for the prior year. Net income increased 13.6% to $201.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $176.9 million for the prior year. For the year ended December 31, 2019, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $38.1 million and a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $6.5 million. For the year ended December 31, 2018, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $14.2 million, pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $9.0 million, and pre-tax U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs of $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10.2% to $710.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $645.2 million for the prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $1.10 on a fully diluted basis for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.02 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $1.24 on a fully diluted basis for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $1.03 for the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt and related costs and gain on sale of businesses and their related tax effects for the year ended December 31, 2019. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt, gains on sales of businesses, U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs, and their related tax effects for the year ended December 31, 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Select Medical's reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of December 31, 2019, Select Medical operated 101 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,740 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 521 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At December 31, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 6.7% to $454.9 million, compared to $426.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 8.0% to $60.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $56.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 13.3% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 13.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.7% to $1,836.5 million, compared to $1,753.6 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.9% to $254.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $243.0 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 13.9% for both the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 20.9% to $182.7 million, compared to $151.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 51.4% to $43.3 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $28.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 23.7% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 18.9% for the same quarter, prior year. For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $0.9 million. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 14.9% to $671.0 million, compared to $583.7 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 24.7% to $135.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $108.9 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 20.2% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 18.7% for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $8.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to approximately $4.7 million for the prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 7.7% to $271.9 million, compared to $252.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 14.9% to $40.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $35.0 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.8% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 13.9% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 5.0% to $1,046.0 million, compared to $995.8 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 6.9% to $151.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $142.0 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.5% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 14.3% for the prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Concentra Segment

The financial results for the Concentra segment include U.S. HealthWorks beginning February 1, 2018.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 3.4% to $397.1 million, compared to $384.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 6.8% to $56.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to $52.9 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 14.2% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, compared to 13.8% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

For the year ended December 31, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 4.6% to $1,628.8 million, compared to $1,557.7 million for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 9.7% to $276.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to $252.0 million for the prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.0% for the year ended December 31, 2019, compared to 16.2% for the prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. The program has been extended until December 31, 2020, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the year ended December 31, 2019, Select Medical repurchased 2,165,221 shares at a cost of approximately $33.2 million, or $15.32 per share, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through December 31, 2019, Select Medical has repurchased 38,089,349 shares at a cost of approximately $347.9 million, or $9.13 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Financing Transactions

On December 10, 2019, Select Medical issued and sold $675.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes, due August 15, 2026, as additional notes under the indenture dated August 1, 2019, pursuant to which it previously issued $550.0 million of 6.250% senior notes due 2026. The additional senior notes were issued at 106.00% of the aggregate principal amount.

On December 10, 2019, Select Medical entered into Amendment No. 4 to its senior secured credit agreement. Among other things, Amendment No. 4 provided for an additional $615.0 million in term loans that, along with the existing term loans, have a maturity date of March 6, 2025.

Select Medical used a portion of the net proceeds from the incremental term loans, together with a portion of the net proceeds of the 6.250% additional senior notes, to make a first lien term loan in the aggregate principal amount of approximately $1,240.3 million to Concentra Inc., pursuant to an intercompany loan agreement. Concentra Inc. used the proceeds from the intercompany loan to repay in full the first lien term loan outstanding under Concentra Inc.'s first lien credit agreement. Concentra Inc. continues to have availability of up to $100.0 million under its existing revolving credit facility.

Purchase of Concentra Interest

On January 1, 2020, Select Medical, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe XII, L.P. ("WCAS"), and Dignity Health Holding Corporation ("DHHC") entered into an agreement pursuant to which Select Medical acquired approximately 17.2% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Group Holdings Parent, LLC ("Concentra Parent") on a fully diluted basis from WCAS, DHHC, and other equity holders of Concentra Parent for approximately $338.4 million. On February 1, 2020, Select Medical, WCAS and DHHC entered into an agreement pursuant to which Select Medical acquired an additional 1.4% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Parent on a fully diluted basis from WCAS, DHHC, and other equity holders of Concentra Parent for approximately $27.8 million.

These purchases were in lieu of, and considered to be, the exercise of the first put right provided to certain equity holders under the terms of the Amended and Restated Limited Liability Company Agreement of Concentra Parent, dated as of February 1, 2018. Following these purchases, Select Medical owns approximately 66.6% of the outstanding membership interests of Concentra Parent on a fully diluted basis and approximately 68.8% of the outstanding voting membership interests of Concentra Parent.

Business Outlook

Select Medical reaffirms its 2020 business outlook, provided most recently in its January 27, 2020 press release, for net operating revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and fully diluted earnings per common share. Select Medical continues to expect consolidated net operating revenues for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $5.575 billion to $5.675 billion. Select Medical continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $725.0 million to $760.0 million. Select Medical continues to expect fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year 2020 to be in the range of $1.27 to $1.46.

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2018

2019

% Change Net operating revenues

$ 1,264,683



$ 1,374,584



8.7 %













Costs and expenses:











Cost of services

1,093,450



1,175,649



7.5

General and administrative

30,317



34,062



12.4

Depreciation and amortization

52,633



52,504



(0.2)















Income from operations

88,283



112,369



27.3















Loss on early retirement of debt

(3,900)



(19,440)



N/M

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

6,991



6,279



(10.2)

Interest expense

(50,502)



(43,959)



(13.0)















Income before income taxes

40,872



55,249



35.2















Income tax expense

11,150



11,578



3.8















Net income

29,722



43,671



46.9















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

5,049



11,604



129.8















Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 24,673



$ 32,067



30.0 %













Diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.18



$ 0.24







_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.



N/M Not meaningful

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2018

2019

% Change Net operating revenues

$ 5,081,258



$ 5,453,922



7.3 %













Costs and expenses:











Cost of services

4,341,056



4,641,002



6.9

General and administrative

121,268



128,463



5.9

Depreciation and amortization

201,655



212,576



5.4















Income from operations

417,279



471,881



13.1















Loss on early retirement of debt

(14,155)



(38,083)



N/M

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

21,905



24,989



14.1

Gain on sale of businesses

9,016



6,532



N/M

Interest expense

(198,493)



(200,570)



1.0















Income before income taxes

235,552



264,749



12.4















Income tax expense

58,610



63,718



8.7















Net income

176,942



201,031



13.6















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

39,102



52,582



34.5















Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 137,840



$ 148,449



7.7















Diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 1.02



$ 1.10







_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share.



N/M Not meaningful

III. Earnings per Share

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019:





Diluted EPS





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended

December 31,





2018

2019

2018

2019

Net income

$ 29,722



$ 43,671



$ 176,942



$ 201,031



Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

5,049



11,604



39,102



52,582



Net income attributable to Select Medical

24,673



32,067



137,840



148,449



Less: net income attributable to participating securities

817



1,101



4,548



4,994



Net income attributable to common shares

$ 23,856



$ 30,966



$ 133,292



$ 143,455





The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019:





Three Months Ended December 31,



2018



2019



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 23,856



130,820



$ 0.18





$ 30,966



129,676



$ 0.24

Participating securities

817



4,480



$ 0.18





1,101



4,610



$ 0.24

Total

$ 24,673













$ 32,067















Years Ended December 31,



2018



2019



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS



Net Income

Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 133,292



130,256



$ 1.02





$ 143,455



130,276



$ 1.10

Participating securities

4,548



4,444



$ 1.02





4,994



4,535



$ 1.10

Total

$ 137,840













$ 148,449











_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, unaudited)





December 31,



2018

2019 Assets







Current Assets:







Cash

$ 175,178



$ 335,882

Accounts receivable

706,676



762,677

Other current assets

110,670



114,433

Total Current Assets

992,524



1,212,992

Operating lease right-of-use assets

—



1,003,986

Property and equipment, net

979,810



998,406

Goodwill

3,320,726



3,391,955

Identifiable intangible assets, net

437,693



409,068

Other assets

233,512



323,881

Total Assets

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,340,288

Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 661,321



$ 681,163

Current operating lease liabilities

—



207,950

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

43,865



25,167

Total Current Liabilities

705,186



914,280

Non-current operating lease liabilities

—



852,897

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,249,516



3,419,943

Non-current deferred tax liability

153,895



148,258

Other non-current liabilities

158,940



101,334

Total Liabilities

4,267,537



5,436,712

Redeemable non-controlling interests

780,488



974,541

Total equity

916,240



929,035

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,340,288



V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, unaudited)





2018

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 29,722



$ 43,671

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

4,987



6,613

Depreciation and amortization

52,633



52,504

Provision for bad debts

270



694

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(6,991)



(6,279)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,515



11,970

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(39)



28

Stock compensation expense

6,151



7,020

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

3,267



2,097

Deferred income taxes

9,309



(188)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

31,080



35,434

Other current assets

6,122



1,757

Other assets

3,029



4,863

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(28,838)



18,358

Net cash provided by operating activities

113,217



178,542

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(3,876)



(7,436)

Purchases of property and equipment

(46,242)



(33,170)

Investment in businesses

(546)



(5,422)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

69



9

Net cash used in investing activities

(50,595)



(46,019)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

175,000



—

Payments on revolving facilities

(220,000)



—

Proceeds from term loans

—



614,423

Payments on term loans

(2,875)



(1,243,086)

Proceeds from 6.250% senior notes

—



705,811

Revolving facility debt issuance costs

(387)



—

Borrowings of other debt

12,084



4,943

Principal payments on other debt

(7,271)



(7,976)

Repurchase of common stock

(1,197)



(1,222)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

89



92

Increase in overdrafts

1,792



—

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

—



159

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(5,092)



(5,748)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(47,857)



67,396

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

14,765



199,919

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

160,413



135,963

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 175,178



$ 335,882

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 59,028



$ 33,902

Cash paid for taxes

$ 7,693



$ 12,120



VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, unaudited)





2018

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 176,942



$ 201,031

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

15,721



20,222

Depreciation and amortization

201,655



212,576

Provision for bad debts

(103)



3,038

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(21,905)



(24,989)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

2,999



22,130

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(9,168)



(6,321)

Stock compensation expense

23,326



26,451

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

13,112



11,566

Deferred income taxes

7,217



(7,435)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:







Accounts receivable

54,575



(57,991)

Other current assets

(4,152)



(4,259)

Other assets

7,857



6,122

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

26,118



43,041

Net cash provided by operating activities

494,194



445,182

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(523,134)



(93,705)

Purchases of property and equipment

(167,281)



(157,126)

Investment in businesses

(13,482)



(66,090)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

6,760



192

Net cash used in investing activities

(697,137)



(316,729)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

595,000



700,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(805,000)



(720,000)

Proceeds from term loans

779,823



1,208,106

Payments on term loans

(11,500)



(1,618,170)

Proceeds from 6.250% senior notes

—



1,244,987

Payment on 6.375% senior notes

—



(710,000)

Revolving facility debt issuance costs

(1,639)



(310)

Borrowings of other debt

42,218



24,225

Principal payments on other debt

(25,242)



(30,604)

Repurchase of common stock

(6,837)



(38,531)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,722



964

Decrease in overdrafts

(4,380)



(25,083)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

2,926



18,447

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(311,519)



(21,780)

Net cash provided by financing activities

255,572



32,251

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

52,629



160,704

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

122,549



175,178

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 175,178



$ 335,882

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 193,406



$ 182,992

Cash paid for taxes

$ 48,153



$ 70,592

Non-cash equity exchange for acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks

$ 238,000



$ —



VII. Key Statistics

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(unaudited)





2018(e)

2019

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

96



101





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 426,348



$ 454,949



6.7 % Number of patient days(b)

246,505



259,283



5.2 % Number of admissions(b)

8,869



9,095



2.5 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,717



$ 1,742



1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 56,026



$ 60,485



8.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.1 %

13.3 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

26



29





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 151,070



$ 182,670



20.9 % Number of patient days(b)

81,931



94,236



15.0 % Number of admissions(b)

5,594



6,636



18.6 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,610



$ 1,739



8.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 28,613



$ 43,312



51.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.9 %

23.7 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,662



1,740





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 252,415



$ 271,885



7.7 % Number of visits(b)

2,104,436



2,256,966



7.2 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 103



$ 104



1.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 35,002



$ 40,216



14.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.9 %

14.8 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

524



521





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 384,253



$ 397,145



3.4 % Number of visits(b)

2,821,928



2,903,266



2.9 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 124



$ 122



(1.6) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 52,858



$ 56,458



6.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.8 %

14.2 %





_______________________________________________________________________________

(a) Includes managed locations.



(b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.



(c) Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.



(d) Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for our outpatient rehabilitation segment, direct patient service revenue does not include managed clinics. For purposes of this computation for our Concentra segment, direct patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.



(e) For the three months ended December 31, 2018, the financial results of our reportable segments have been changed to remove the net operating revenues and expenses associated with employee leasing services provided to our non-consolidating subsidiaries. These results are now reported as part of our other activities. Select Medical leases employees at cost to these non-consolidating subsidiaries.

VIII. Key Statistics

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(unaudited)





2018(e)

2019

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

96



101





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 1,753,584



$ 1,836,518



4.7 % Number of patient days(b)

1,012,368



1,038,361



2.6 % Number of admissions(b)

36,474



36,774



0.8 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,716



$ 1,753



2.2 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 243,015



$ 254,868



4.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

13.9 %

13.9 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

26



29





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 583,745



$ 670,971



14.9 % Number of patient days(b)

315,468



353,031



11.9 % Number of admissions(b)

21,813



24,889



14.1 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,606



$ 1,685



4.9 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 108,927



$ 135,857



24.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

18.7 %

20.2 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,662



1,740





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 995,794



$ 1,046,011



5.0 % Number of visits(b)

8,356,018



8,719,282



4.3 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 103



$ 103



0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 142,005



$ 151,831



6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.3 %

14.5 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

524



521





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 1,557,673



$ 1,628,817



4.6 % Number of visits(b)

11,426,940



12,068,865



5.6 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 124



$ 122



(1.6) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 251,977



$ 276,482



9.7 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

16.2 %

17.0 %





_______________________________________________________________________________

(a) Includes managed locations.



(b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics are excluded.



(c) Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.



(d) Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits. For purposes of this computation for our outpatient rehabilitation segment, direct patient service revenue does not include managed clinics. For purposes of this computation for our Concentra segment, direct patient service revenue does not include onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.



(e) For the year ended December 31, 2018, the financial results of our reportable segments have been changed to remove the net operating revenues and expenses associated with employee leasing services provided to our non-consolidating subsidiaries. These results are now reported as part of our other activities. Select Medical leases employees at cost to these non-consolidating subsidiaries.

IX. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, unaudited)

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is important to investors because Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as an analytical indicator of performance by investors within the healthcare industry. Adjusted EBITDA is used to evaluate financial performance and determine resource allocation for each of Select Medical's operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income, income from operations, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying definitions, Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following table reconciles net income to Adjusted EBITDA for Select Medical. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Select Medical to report its segment performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings excluding interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gain (loss) on early retirement of debt, stock compensation expense, acquisition costs associated with U.S. HealthWorks, gain (loss) on sale of businesses, and equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated subsidiaries.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Years Ended December 31,

2018

2019

2018

2019 Net income $ 29,722



$ 43,671



$ 176,942



$ 201,031

Income tax expense 11,150



11,578



58,610



63,718

Interest expense 50,502



43,959



198,493



200,570

Gain on sale of businesses —



—



(9,016)



(6,532)

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (6,991)



(6,279)



(21,905)



(24,989)

Loss on early retirement of debt 3,900



19,440



14,155



38,083

Income from operations 88,283



112,369



417,279



471,881

Stock compensation expense:













Included in general and administrative 4,884



5,485



17,604



20,334

Included in cost of services 1,267



1,535



5,722



6,117

Depreciation and amortization 52,633



52,504



201,655



212,576

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs —



—



2,895



—

Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,067



$ 171,893



$ 645,155



$ 710,908

















Critical illness recovery hospital $ 56,026



$ 60,485



$ 243,015



$ 254,868

Rehabilitation hospital 28,613



43,312



108,927



135,857

Outpatient rehabilitation 35,002



40,216



142,005



151,831

Concentra 52,858



56,458



251,977



276,482

Other(a) (25,432)



(28,578)



(100,769)



(108,130)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 147,067



$ 171,893



$ 645,155



$ 710,908



_______________________________________________________________________________

(a) Other primarily includes general and administrative costs.

X. Reconciliation of Earnings per Common Share to Adjusted Earnings per Common Share

For the Three Months and Years Ended December 31, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. Select Medical believes that the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are important to investors because they are reflective of the financial performance of our ongoing operations and provide better comparability of our results of operations between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to, or substitutes for, net income, cash flows generated by operations, investing or financing activities, or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. Because adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share as presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

The following tables reconcile net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis to adjusted net income attributable to common shares and adjusted earnings per common share on a fully diluted basis.



Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

Per Share(a)

2019

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 23,856



$ 0.18



$ 30,966



$ 0.24

Adjustments:(b)













Loss on early retirement of debt 2,284



0.02



9,505



0.07

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 26,140



$ 0.20



$ 40,471



$ 0.31







Years Ended December 31,

2018

Per Share(a)

2019

Per Share(a) Net income attributable to common shares(a) $ 133,292



$ 1.02



$ 143,455



$ 1.10

Adjustments:(b)













Loss on early retirement of debt and related costs(c) 6,674



0.05



22,286



0.17

Gain on sale of businesses (6,432)



(0.05)



(4,543)



(0.03)

U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs 1,002



0.01



—



—

Adjusted net income attributable to common shares $ 134,536



$ 1.03



$ 161,198



$ 1.24



_______________________________________________________________________________

(a) Net income attributable to common shares and earnings per common share are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, as presented in table III.



(b) Adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax and non-controlling interest impacts and are calculated based on the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

The estimated income tax impact, which is determined using tax rates based on the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which the adjustment occurred, includes both current and deferred income tax expense or benefits. For the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated income tax benefits of approximately $1.0 million and $5.2 million, respectively. For the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2019, the adjustments to net income attributable to common shares include estimated net income tax benefits of approximately $2.1 million and $9.2 million, respectively.



(c) Select Medical redeemed its $710.0 million 6.375% senior notes on August 30, 2019 and issued and sold $550.0 million 6.250% senior notes on August 1, 2019. As a result, Select Medical recognized interest expense on both the 6.250% senior notes and the 6.375% senior notes during August 2019. The adjustment to net income attributable to common shares for the loss on early retirement of debt and related costs includes the interest expense recognized on the 6.375% senior notes during August 2019 and its related tax effects.

XI. Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Business Outlook for the Year Ending December 31, 2020

(In millions, unaudited)

The following is a reconciliation of full year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA expectations as computed at the low and high points of the range to the closest comparable GAAP financial measure. Refer to table IX for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a discussion of Select Medical's use of Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating financial performance. Each item presented in the below table is an estimation of full year 2020 expectations.



Range Non-GAAP Measure Reconciliation Low

High Net income attributable to Select Medical $ 171



$ 197

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 72



72

Net income 243



269

Income tax expense 81



90

Interest expense 188



188

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries (29)



(29)

Income from operations 483



518

Stock compensation expense 30



30

Depreciation and amortization 212



212

Adjusted EBITDA $ 725



$ 760



