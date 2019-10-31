Select Medical Holdings Corporation Announces Results For Its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM) today announced results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues increased 9.9% to $1,393.3 million, compared to $1,267.4 million for the same quarter, prior year. Income from operations increased 23.1% to $122.9 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $99.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. Net income increased 3.2% to $44.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $42.7 million for the same quarter, prior year. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $18.6 million. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, net income included a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $2.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 16.6% to $182.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $156.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Earnings per common share was $0.23 on a fully diluted basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.24 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.33 on a fully diluted basis for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.23 for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt and related costs, and their related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the gain on sale of businesses and its related tax effects for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of earnings per common share to adjusted earnings per common share is presented in table X of this release.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues increased 6.9% to $4,079.3 million, compared to $3,816.6 million for the same period, prior year. Income from operations increased 9.3% to $359.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $329.0 million for the same period, prior year. Net income increased 6.9% to $157.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $147.2 million for the same period, prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $18.6 million and a pre-tax gain on sale of businesses of $6.5 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income included pre-tax losses on early retirement of debt of $10.3 million, pre-tax gains on sales of businesses of $9.0 million, and pre-tax U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs of $2.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8.2% to $539.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $498.1 million for the same period, prior year. Earnings per common share increased to $0.86 on a fully diluted basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.84 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.93 on a fully diluted basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $0.83 for the same period, prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt and related costs, gain on sale of businesses, and their related tax effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the losses on early retirement of debt, gains on sales of businesses, U.S. HealthWorks acquisition costs, and their related tax effects for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA are presented in table IX of this release. A reconciliation of income per common share to adjusted income per common share is presented in table X of this release.

Company Overview

Select Medical is one of the largest operators of critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. Our reportable segments include the critical illness recovery hospital segment, the rehabilitation hospital segment, the outpatient rehabilitation segment, and the Concentra segment. As of September 30, 2019, Select Medical operated 100 critical illness recovery hospitals in 28 states, 29 rehabilitation hospitals in 12 states, and 1,707 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 523 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At September 30, 2019, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com .

Critical Illness Recovery Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 10.2% to $462.9 million, compared to $420.1 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 7.4% to $57.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $53.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 12.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 12.7% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.1% to $1,381.6 million, compared to $1,327.2 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the critical illness recovery hospital segment increased 4.0% to $194.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $187.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the critical illness recovery hospital segment was 14.1% for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Certain critical illness recovery hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Rehabilitation Hospital Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 19.9% to $173.4 million, compared to $144.6 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 45.1% to $36.8 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $25.3 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 21.2% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 17.5% for the same quarter, prior year. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $0.8 million. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 12.9% to $488.3 million, compared to $432.7 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the rehabilitation hospital segment increased 15.2% to $92.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $80.3 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the rehabilitation hospital segment was 19.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 18.6% for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA results for the rehabilitation hospital segment include start-up losses of approximately $8.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to approximately $3.8 million for the same period, prior year. Certain rehabilitation hospital key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Outpatient Rehabilitation Segment

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 8.2% to $265.3 million, compared to $245.2 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 16.0% to $40.0 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $34.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 15.1% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 14.1% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 4.1% to $774.1 million, compared to $743.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the outpatient rehabilitation segment increased 4.3% to $111.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $107.0 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the outpatient rehabilitation segment was 14.4% for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Certain outpatient rehabilitation key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Concentra Segment

The financial results for the Concentra segment include U.S. HealthWorks beginning February 1, 2018.

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 4.3% to $421.9 million, compared to $404.5 million for the same quarter, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 13.0% to $77.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $68.8 million for the same quarter, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 18.4% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to 17.0% for the same quarter, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VII of this release for both the third quarters ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, net operating revenues for the Concentra segment increased 5.0% to $1,231.7 million, compared to $1,173.4 million for the same period, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the Concentra segment increased 10.5% to $220.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $199.1 million for the same period, prior year. The Adjusted EBITDA margin for the Concentra segment was 17.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, compared to 17.0% for the same period, prior year. Certain Concentra key statistics are presented in table VIII of this release for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018.

Stock Repurchase Program

The board of directors of Select Medical has authorized a common stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $500.0 million worth of shares of its common stock. The program has been extended until December 31, 2020, and will remain in effect until then, unless further extended or earlier terminated by the board of directors. Stock repurchases under this program may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, and at times and in such amounts as Select Medical deems appropriate. Select Medical funds this program with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Select Medical repurchased 2,165,221 shares at a cost of approximately $33.2 million, an average cost per share of $15.32, which includes transaction costs. Since the inception of the program through September 30, 2019, Select Medical has repurchased 38,089,349 shares at a cost of approximately $347.9 million, or $9.13 per share, which includes transaction costs.

Redemption of 6.375% Senior Notes

On August 30, 2019, Select Medical redeemed its $710.0 million 6.375% senior notes due June 1, 2021 at a redemption price of 100.000% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Select Medical funded the redemption price with a portion of the net proceeds from the issuance and sale of $550.0 million 6.250% senior notes due August 15, 2026 and a portion of the proceeds from an incremental $500.0 million term loan borrowing under its senior secured credit agreement.

The redemption of the 6.375% senior notes occurred on August 30, 2019, while the issuance of the $550.0 million 6.250% senior notes occurred on August 1, 2019. As a result, Select Medical recognized interest expense on both the 6.250% senior notes and the 6.375% senior notes during August 2019.

Business Outlook

Select Medical is updating its business outlook following the reporting of its third quarter 2019 results. Select Medical now expects for the full year of 2019 consolidated net operating revenues to be in the range of $5.375 billion to $5.425 billion and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year of 2019 to be in the range of $685.0 million to $700.0 million. Select Medical now expects fully diluted earnings per common share for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.00 to $1.06 and adjusted earnings per common share for the full year 2019 to be in the range of $1.07 to $1.13. Adjusted earnings per common share excludes the loss on early retirement of debt and related costs, gain on sale of businesses, and their related tax effects.

I. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019

(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)





2018

2019

% Change Net operating revenues

$ 1,267,401



$ 1,393,343



9.9 %













Costs and expenses:











Cost of services

1,087,062



1,183,111



8.8

General and administrative

29,975



34,385



14.7

Depreciation and amortization

50,527



52,941



4.8















Income from operations

99,837



122,906



23.1















Loss on early retirement of debt

—



(18,643)



N/M

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

5,432



6,950



27.9

Gain on sale of businesses

2,139



—



N/M

Interest expense

(50,669)



(54,336)



7.2















Income before income taxes

56,739



56,877



0.2















Income tax expense

14,060



12,847



(8.6)















Net income

42,679



44,030



3.2















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

9,762



13,298



36.2















Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 32,917



$ 30,732



(6.6) %













Diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.24



$ 0.23







____________________________________________________________________________

(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not Meaningful

II. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)







2018

2019

% Change Net operating revenues

$ 3,816,575



$ 4,079,338



6.9 %













Costs and expenses:











Cost of services

3,247,606



3,465,353



6.7

General and administrative

90,951



94,401



3.8

Depreciation and amortization

149,022



160,072



7.4















Income from operations

328,996



359,512



9.3















Loss on early retirement of debt

(10,255)



(18,643)



N/M

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

14,914



18,710



25.5

Gain on sale of businesses

9,016



6,532



N/M

Interest expense

(147,991)



(156,611)



5.8















Income before income taxes

194,680



209,500



7.6















Income tax expense

47,460



52,140



9.9















Net income

147,220



157,360



6.9















Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

34,053



40,978



20.3















Net income attributable to Select Medical

$ 113,167



$ 116,382



2.8 %













Diluted earnings per common share:(1)

$ 0.84



$ 0.86







_______________________________________________________________________________

(1) Refer to table III for calculation of earnings per common share. N/M Not Meaningful

III. Earnings per Share For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Select Medical's capital structure includes common stock and unvested restricted stock awards. To compute earnings per share ("EPS"), Select Medical applies the two-class method because its unvested restricted stock awards are participating securities which are entitled to participate equally with its common stock in undistributed earnings.

The following table sets forth the net income attributable to Select Medical, its common shares outstanding, and its participating securities outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:





Diluted EPS



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2018

2019

2018

2019 Net income

$ 42,679



$ 44,030



$ 147,220



$ 157,360

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests

9,762



13,298



34,053



40,978

Net income attributable to Select Medical

32,917



30,732



113,167



116,382

Less: net income attributable to participating securities

1,098



1,052



3,729



3,888

Net income attributable to common shares

$ 31,819



$ 29,680



$ 109,438



$ 112,494



The following tables set forth the computation of EPS under the two-class method for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2019:





Three Months Ended September 30,



2018



2019



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 31,819



130,447



$ 0.24





$ 29,680



130,007



$ 0.23

Participating securities

1,098



4,501



$ 0.24





1,052



4,607



$ 0.23

Total

$ 32,917













$ 30,732















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2018



2019



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS



Net Income Allocation

Shares(1)

Diluted EPS Common shares

$ 109,438



130,066



$ 0.84





$ 112,494



130,474



$ 0.86

Participating securities



3,729



4,432



$ 0.84







3,888



4,509



$ 0.86

Total

$ 113,167













$ 116,382











______________________________________

(1) Represents the weighted average share count outstanding during the period.

IV. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited)





December 31, 2018

September 30, 2019

Assets







Current Assets:







Cash

$ 175,178



$ 135,963

Accounts receivable

706,676



798,805

Other current assets

110,670



115,525

Total Current Assets

992,524



1,050,293

Operating lease right-of-use assets

—



986,519

Property and equipment, net

979,810



997,467

Goodwill

3,320,726



3,382,656

Identifiable intangible assets, net

437,693



415,763

Other assets

233,512



322,058

Total Assets

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,154,756



Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities:







Payables and accruals

$ 661,321



$ 649,195

Current operating lease liabilities

—



204,936

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable

43,865



15,656

Total Current Liabilities

705,186



869,787

Non-current operating lease liabilities

—



836,205

Long-term debt, net of current portion

3,249,516



3,336,506

Non-current deferred tax liability

153,895



147,567

Other non-current liabilities

158,940



105,251

Total Liabilities

4,267,537



5,295,316

Redeemable non-controlling interests

780,488



953,697

Total equity

916,240



905,743

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 5,964,265



$ 7,154,756



V. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, unaudited)





2018

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 42,679



$ 44,030

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

2,904



2,461

Depreciation and amortization

50,527



52,941

Provision for bad debts

(475)



386

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(5,432)



(6,950)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

—



10,160

Loss (gain) on sale of assets and businesses

(2,149)



5

Stock compensation expense

6,264



6,818

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

3,359



3,143

Deferred income taxes

(401)



(957)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

29,269



(7,552)

Other current assets

(7,263)



3,220

Other assets

(1,856)



2,198

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

50,139



39,251

Income taxes

(3,538)



(15,428)

Net cash provided by operating activities

164,027



133,726

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(1,554)



(207)

Purchases of property and equipment

(39,391)



(34,671)

Investment in businesses

(9,645)



(8,411)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

19



58

Net cash used in investing activities

(50,571)



(43,231)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

155,000



65,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(240,000)



(260,000)

Proceeds from term loans

—



593,683

Payments on term loans

(2,875)



(242,399)

Proceeds from 6.250% senior notes

—



539,176

Payment on 6.375% senior notes

—



(710,000)

Revolving facility debt issuance costs

—



(310)

Borrowings of other debt

10,206



5,052

Principal payments on other debt

(6,450)



(9,948)

Repurchase of common stock

(4,751)



(23,689)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

13



413

Decrease in overdrafts

(1)



(27,259)

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(5,214)



(8,287)

Net cash used in financing activities

(94,072)



(78,568)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

19,384



11,927

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

141,029



124,036

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 160,413



$ 135,963

Supplemental information







Cash paid for interest

$ 37,040



$ 51,181

Cash paid for taxes

17,980



29,231



VI. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (In thousands, unaudited)





2018

2019 Operating activities







Net income

$ 147,220



$ 157,360

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Distributions from unconsolidated subsidiaries

10,734



13,609

Depreciation and amortization

149,022



160,072

Provision for bad debts

(373)



2,344

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

(14,914)



(18,710)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

484



10,160

Gain on sale of assets and businesses

(9,129)



(6,349)

Stock compensation expense

17,175



19,431

Amortization of debt discount, premium and issuance costs

9,845



9,469

Deferred income taxes

(2,092)



(7,247)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business

combinations:







Accounts receivable

23,495



(93,425)

Other current assets

(10,274)



(6,016)

Other assets

4,828



1,259

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

45,884



23,765

Income taxes

9,072



918

Net cash provided by operating activities

380,977



266,640

Investing activities







Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(519,258)



(86,269)

Purchases of property and equipment

(121,039)



(123,956)

Investment in businesses

(12,936)



(60,668)

Proceeds from sale of assets and businesses

6,691



183

Net cash used in investing activities

(646,542)



(270,710)

Financing activities







Borrowings on revolving facilities

420,000



700,000

Payments on revolving facilities

(585,000)



(720,000)

Proceeds from term loans

779,904



593,683

Payments on term loans

(8,625)



(375,084)

Proceeds from 6.250% senior notes

—



539,176

Payment on 6.375% senior notes

—



(710,000)

Revolving facility debt issuance costs

(1,333)



(310)

Borrowings of other debt

30,134



19,282

Principal payments on other debt

(17,971)



(22,628)

Repurchase of common stock

(5,640)



(37,309)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,633



872

Decrease in overdrafts

(6,172)



(25,083)

Proceeds from issuance of non-controlling interests

2,926



18,288

Distributions to and purchases of non-controlling interests

(306,427)



(16,032)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

303,429



(35,145)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

37,864



(39,215)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

122,549



175,178

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 160,413



$ 135,963

Supplemental Information







Cash paid for interest

$ 134,378



$ 149,090

Cash paid for taxes

40,460



58,472

Non-cash equity exchange for acquisition of U.S. HealthWorks

238,000



—



VII. Key Statistics For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 and 2019 (unaudited)





2018(e)

2019

% Change Critical Illness Recovery Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

97



100





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 420,108



$ 462,892



10.2 % Number of patient days(b)

243,891



258,089



5.8 % Number of admissions(b)

8,651



9,051



4.6 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,705



$ 1,773



4.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 53,292



$ 57,247



7.4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.7 %

12.4 %



Rehabilitation Hospital











Number of hospitals – end of period(a)

26



29





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 144,588



$ 173,369



19.9 % Number of patient days(b)

79,232



89,454



12.9 % Number of admissions(b)

5,370



6,400



19.2 % Net revenue per patient day(b)(c)

$ 1,582



$ 1,724



9.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 25,343



$ 36,780



45.1 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.5 %

21.2 %



Outpatient Rehabilitation











Number of clinics – end of period(a)

1,649



1,707





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 245,234



$ 265,330



8.2 % Number of visits(b)

2,039,462



2,204,328



8.1 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 103



$ 103



0.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 34,531



$ 40,040



16.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

14.1 %

15.1 %



Concentra











Number of centers – end of period(b)

525



523





Net operating revenues (,000)

$ 404,481



$ 421,900



4.3 % Number of visits(b)

2,984,832



3,150,903



5.6 % Revenue per visit(b)(d)

$ 124



$ 120



(3.2) % Adjusted EBITDA (,000)

$ 68,754



$ 77,679



13.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

17.0 %

18.4 %









(a) Includes managed locations.



(b) Excludes managed locations. For purposes of our Concentra segment, onsite clinics and community-based outpatient

clinics are excluded.



(c) Net revenue per patient day is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenues by the total number of patient days.



(d) Net revenue per visit is calculated by dividing direct patient service revenue by the total number of visits. For purposes

of this computation for our outpatient rehabilitation segment, direct patient service revenue does not include managed

clinics. For purposes of this computation for our Concentra segment, direct patient service revenue does not include

onsite clinics and community-based outpatient clinics.



(e) For the three months ended September 30, 2018, the financial results of our reportable segments have been changed to

remove the net operating revenues and expenses associated with employee leasing services provided to our non-

consolidating subsidiaries. These results are now reported as part of our other activities. Select Medical leases employees

at cost to these non-consolidating subsidiaries.